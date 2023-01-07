LIVE UPDATES: Ole Miss Rebels vs. Mississippi State Bulldogs

STARKVILLE, Miss. -- The Ole Miss Rebels are set to face their in-state rival, the Mississippi State Bulldogs, for the first time this season in a basketball game on Saturday at 1 p.m. CT in Humphrey Coliseum.

Ole Miss has gotten off to a rough 0-2 start in conference play this season, falling to both the Tennessee Volunteers and Alabama Crimson Tide, and it is not going to get any easier for the Rebels. Mississippi State currently has an 11-3 overall record while Ole Miss is sitting at 8-6.

While they have more than 10 wins, the Bulldogs have not secured their first conference victory this season. Either Ole Miss or Mississippi State will walk away with its first conference win of the season Saturday afternoon.

The Rebels are looking to win their first game since December, but the Bulldogs are currently favored to win by -5.5.

Junior guard Matthew Murrell leads Ole Miss in scoring with 14.4 ppg, while senior forward Tolu Smith leads Mississippi State with 14.4 ppg.

Pregame

First Half

H1 (15:45): We are off to a physical start in Starkville and Ole Miss leads by one at the first media timeout of the game.

Ole Miss 7, Mississippi State 6

H1 (7:34): Ole Miss has fallen behind by eight points with over seven minutes remaining in the half.

Mississippi State 18, Ole Miss 10

H1 (5:26): Mississippi State is forced to burn a timeout after a timely TJ Caldwell three.

Mississippi State 18, Ole Miss 15

H1 (3:24): Ole Miss trails by three points with over three minutes remaining in the half.

Mississippi State 20, Ole Miss 17

Halftime -- Mississippi State 26, Ole Miss 23

Second Half

H2 (15:25): Ole Miss regains the lead for the first time since the start of the game.

Ole Miss 34, Mississippi State 30

H2 (8:43): With less than nine minutes remaining in the game the Rebels and Bulldogs are going back and forth. Ole Miss is forced to call a timeout after a lead change.

Mississippi State 43, Ole Miss 41

H2 (7:01): Ole Miss is falling behind as Mississippi State has now extended its lead by six points.

Mississippi State 47, Ole Miss 41

H2 (3:16): Mississippi State currently holds a three-possession lead with just over three minutes remaining in the contest.

Mississippi State 54, Ole Miss 46

H2 (1:30): The Bulldogs call their third timeout of the game with an 11-point lead and 90 seconds remaining.

Mississippi State 57, Ole Miss 46

Final -- Mississippi State 64, Ole Miss 54

