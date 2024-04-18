Coach Yo, Ole Miss Rebels Land Transfer Forward Starr Jacobs From Arkansas-Pine Bluff
Yolett McPhee-McCuin and the Ole Miss Rebels women's basketball program continued its momentum in the transfer portal this week, landing forward Starr Jacobs from Arkansas-Pine Bluff on Wednesday evening.
Jacobs is the second commitment in the last week for Coach Yo and company as she joins guard DeeDee Hagemann from Michigan State who committed to the Rebels on Saturday.
Jacobs came to Pine Bluff by way of UT-Arlington, and she was not eligible to compete this past season. During the 2022-23 campaign, however, she earned WAC Player of the Year honors after posting 18.1 PPG alongside 8.8 rebounds and three assists per game in 31 contests.
In the 2021-22 season, she was named Sun Belt Player of the Year after averaging 21 points and 6.6 rebounds over 28 games played. In all, her time at UTA included 1,151 points, making her the first player in program history to surpass the 1,000-point mark in just two seasons. Her efforts also placed her 14th on UTA's all-time scorers list.
Jacobs will join an Ole Miss program that has become a fixture in the NCAA Tournament, having earned a bid in each of the last three seasons and reaching the Sweet 16 in the 2022-23 campaign.