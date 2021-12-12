Skip to main content
    December 12, 2021
    Ole Miss Basketball Blown Out By Western Kentucky 71-48

    Ole Miss didn't have a strong showing in Atlanta on Saturday.
    It wasn't the Rebels' night, to say the least.

    Ole Miss fell to Western Kentucky 71-48 in the Holiday Hoopsgiving in Atlanta on Saturday night, shooting a mere 27.4 percent from the floor and 25.9 percent from three. Jarkel Joiner led the Rebels with 13 points, and Nysier Brooks led in rebounds with six. Brooks also scored 10 points, and Ty Fagan was the only real scoring threat for Ole Miss off of the beach with nine points. 

    Compared with the Rebels' shooting woes, Western Kentucky shot over 50 percent from the field and were led in scoring by Jamarion Sharp with 16 points. The Hilltoppers also went 7-of-19 from beyond the arc (36.8 percent), and Josh Anderson went a perfect 3-of-3 from three point range off of the bench.

    Following a large win over Memphis last weekend in Oxford, the Rebels failed to sustain that momentum on the road in Atlanta seven days later. Ole Miss now sits at 6-3 on the season and will welcome head coach Kermit Davis' former team, Middle Tennessee, to the SJB Pavilion on Wednesday. Counting the matchup against MTSU on Wednesday, Ole Miss has three non-conference games left on its schedule before opening SEC play against Florida on Dec. 29.

    Tip-off is set for 6:30 p.m. CT on SEC Network+.

