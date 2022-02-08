Ole Miss Women Fall to LSU 68-64 at Home

The Rebels suffered a loss to the No. 14 Tigers on Monday night.

OXFORD, Miss. -- Ole Miss women's basketball fell to LSU 68-64 Monday night at the SJB Pavilion.

In a back-and-forth affair throughout, Ole Miss cut LSU's lead late in the game but failed to come away with the win. Angel Baker led the Rebels in scoring with 20 points off the bench. Shakira Austin was second on the team with just 11 points, and Lashonda Monk had 10.

Ole Miss recorded a field goal percentage of 40 compared to LSU's 37.3 percent.

Although Ole Miss shot better from the field than LSU, a large difference in the game came down to free throws. The Tigers went 17-of-28 from the stripe while Ole Miss went 10-of-17. The Rebels also attempted 12 threes on the night, but were only able to hit two, shooting 16.7 percent from beyond the arc.

The loss drops Ole Miss to 18-5 overall on the year and 6-4 in conference play. The Rebels will return to action on Sunday when they travel to Mississippi State for a 3 p.m. tip-off in Starkville. The game will be broadcast on SEC Network.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Rebels? Click Here.

Follow The Grove Report On Facebook and Twitter.