Ole Miss Star Budd Clark Is Closing In on a Major Career Milestone

OXFORD, Miss. — Budd Clark has made a habit of being on the floor. Now, the transfer Ole Miss senior guard is approaching another milestone that reflects how much he has accomplished with the ball in his hands.

Clark entered the Rebels' season opener against Alcorn State nine assists shy of 500 for his career. He finished with seven in his Ole Miss debut and the Rebels' 99-58 victory, leaving him with 498 entering Friday night's matchup against Central Arkansas.

Two more assists would put Clark in an exclusive position, but the approaching milestone is only part of what makes him important to Chris Beard's program.

The former Merrimack and Seton Hall guard also made his 100th consecutive career start against Alcorn State, extending a streak that speaks to his availability, consistency and importance to the teams he has played for. For Beard, having a dependable presence running the offense is just as valuable as the production that comes with it.

Clark finished the opener with 17 points on 7-of-12 shooting, adding seven assists to lead the Rebels in both categories. He was not simply distributing the basketball, either. Clark found teammates in advantageous positions, helped Ole Miss maintain its offensive rhythm and provided a steady presence throughout a game in which the Rebels never seriously surrendered control.

It was the kind of performance Beard expects from his senior floor general.

Beard Has High Expectations for His Veteran Point Guard

Mar 13, 2026; New York, NY, USA; Seton Hall Pirates guard Adam Clark (0) controls the ball against St. John's Red Storm guard Dylan Darling (0) during the second half at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Clark's importance to Ole Miss was apparent before the season even began. With a new roster and several players adjusting to Beard's system, the Rebels needed someone who could bring the group together on the floor.

Clark has embraced that responsibility.

Beard discussed the expectations placed on Clark following the victory over Alcorn State, making it clear that the relationship between player and coach comes with an understanding of what the senior guard needs to provide.

"To those that much is given, much is expected," Beard said.

The coach explained that Clark had opportunities to go elsewhere in college basketball but did not shy away from the responsibility that comes with being a leader.

Beard also described him as a "Philly point guard" and a "tough guy," characteristics that fit the physicality and competitiveness he wants from his backcourt.

"I think when he's engaged and he doesn't take plays off, he can impact every possession," Beard said.

That expectation goes beyond putting up numbers. Beard wants Clark involved in every aspect of the game, whether that means initiating the offense, communicating defensively, or making the right decision when a possession begins to break down.

The coach also acknowledged that Clark's competitive personality is something he appreciates. Beard grouped him with Roman Siulepa and Ben Henshall when discussing the team's more fiery personalities following the opener.

"I love coaching alphas," Beard said.

For a team incorporating new pieces, that kind of personality can be important. Clark has the experience to understand what Beard wants, and his role gives him an opportunity to communicate those expectations to teammates.

Beard was pleased with what he saw against Alcorn State, calling it a good starting point for Clark and the team.

Clark's Playmaking Gives Beard's Offense a Foundation

The numbers from the opener show why Clark's presence is so valuable.

WIN $2K IN TICKETS WIN $2K IN TICKETS GET READY TO COMPETE Miami (FL)

Georgia

Utah

Indiana

Alabama

Kentucky

Texas

UCLA

BYU

Ole Miss

Notre Dame

Ohio State PREREGISTER TO PLAY

Ole Miss finished with 25 assists on 35 made field goals, meaning more than 70% of its baskets came off an assist. Three Rebels recorded at least five assists, demonstrating the passing ability throughout the roster. However, Clark's responsibility as a primary ball handler gives the offense a consistent starting point.

His seven assists were a team high, and several came at important moments.

Clark connected with Santiago Trouet for a 3-pointer in the first half and found Patton Pinkins for another perimeter basket. After halftime, he continued to create opportunities around the rim, finding Christian Brown for a two-handed dunk and Corey Stephenson for another finish.

Later, Clark located Trouet for a dunk that gave him his sixth assist of the night.

Those plays illustrate what makes a productive point guard so important. Clark does not have to force the offense or manufacture a difficult shot every time he touches the ball. His ability to recognize defensive positioning and get teammates involved allows Beard to rely on multiple scoring options.

That was evident against Alcorn State. Pinkins finished with 16 points, Trouet added 15 points and five assists, and Brown contributed a career-high 12 points. Five Rebels reached double figures.

Clark's playmaking helped create opportunities for all of them.

There is also a level of stability that comes with having an experienced guard directing traffic. Newcomers can settle into their roles without having to shoulder the responsibility of organizing every possession. Clark can initiate the offense, identify mismatches and make sure the basketball reaches the right player.

That becomes increasingly important as the schedule gets more difficult.

Another Milestone Is Within Reach

Clark's consistency has been evident throughout his college career.

The senior entered the season with 1,513 career points and 491 assists, while averaging 12.7 points per game last season. He also entered the opener having recorded at least 10 points and five assists in 45 career games.

The consecutive-start streak might be the most telling statistic of all.

One hundred straight starts is not something a player accomplishes without maintaining a high level of availability and earning the trust of his coaching staff. It requires preparation, consistency and the ability to contribute night after night.

Clark has checked those boxes.

Now, he has an opportunity to add another accomplishment to his career.

Ole Miss welcomes Central Arkansas to the Sandy and John Black Pavilion on Friday night, with Clark sitting just two assists away from 500. The Rebels enter the matchup following a 41-point victory over Alcorn State, while Central Arkansas opened its season with an 85-55 win over Oral Roberts.

The focus will be on continuing to build offensive chemistry and establishing consistency early in the season. Clark will have a major role in both.

Whether the milestone comes Friday or later in the schedule, his value to Beard's offense extends well beyond the number beside his name in the box score.

Clark has already demonstrated that he can score, distribute and lead. His consecutive-start streak reflects the reliability Beard has in him, while his approaching assist milestone illustrates the impact he has made as a playmaker.

Two assists separate him from 500.

For Ole Miss, having Clark running the show is already a milestone of its own.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook and X for the latest news.