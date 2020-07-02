Rebels Announce Pair of Women's Basketball Staff Changes

OXFORD, Miss. (Ole Miss Athletics) – Boe Pearman has been named the associate athletics director for Ole Miss women’s basketball, and current assistant director of on-campus recruiting Chelsea Wolf has been promoted to coordinator of basketball operations, head coach Yolett McPhee-McCuin announced Thursday.

Pearman, who served as McPhee-McCuin’s college head coach at Rhode Island, will lead the day-to-day operation of the Ole Miss women’s basketball program by assisting with oversight of all non-coaching activities. Wolf will retain her duties in relation to recruiting while also helping oversee travel, equipment, scheduling and camps among others.

Pearman comes to Ole Miss following three years as the associate athletics director at Division III Emerson College in Boston. In total, she owns more than three decades of experience in college athletics, including 15 years of experience in an administrative capacity.

“I am extremely excited to be able to hire Boe Pearman, someone that has been a part of my growth and also has been a mentor throughout my career,” McPhee-McCuin said. “When creating this position, I wanted to hire someone that is trustworthy, that I would feel comfortable with enough to allow them to help me grow as a leader and as a coach, and someone that is extremely competent in all areas of our business. That’s Coach Boe. She provides an instant upgrade to our team. She will be the coaches’ coach and oversee the daily operations of our program. Coach has 35 years in the business. Her wisdom and knowledge for the game will help me personally along with my staff as we prepare to compete in arguably the best conference in the country.”

“I am honored and grateful that Yolett thought of me for this position,” Pearman said. “There is no other individual I believe in more than Yolett McPhee-McCuin. She is bright, talented, hardworking, trustworthy, and she is a woman of strong purpose and integrity. She has assembled an incredibly talented team of coaches, staff, and student-athletes. Ole Miss women’s basketball has tremendous history and is in an extremely competitive conference. This is a great university, and I look forward to helping this program become one of the most successful in the SEC and in the nation.”

In her three years at Emerson, Pearman was responsible for the oversight and management of all athletics facilities in addition to sports communications and marketing. Prior to her time at Emerson, Pearman served as the athletics director at Saint Peter’s University in Jersey City, New Jersey in 2015-16. Among her accomplishments as AD was securing a $100,000 NCAA Accelerating Academic Success Grant, as well as several other major fundraising projects.

Pearman spent the previous 2014-15 year as the senior associate athletics director and senior women’s administrator at Manhattan College. From 2005-14, Pearman served in various capacities at Southern Connecticut State University in New Haven, Connecticut. For most of that time, Pearman was the associate athletics director, senior women’s administrator and NCAA compliance officer before serving as the interim AD for two months in the summer of 2014. Among her duties during her long tenure at SCSU included being the sport supervisor for five different programs, establishing the athletics academic support program and fundraising through the booster club, among many others responsibilities.

Pearman was the head coach at Rhode Island from 1999-2004, where she coached McPhee-McCuin for two seasons – culminating in a trip to the 2003 Atlantic-10 title game, the second such trip in program history. Off the court, Pearman helped lead Rhode Island women’s basketball to a 100 percent graduation rate and improved cumulative team GPA to 3.2. Boe was also actively engaged in helping raise more than $100,000 for the athletic program.

Her other coaching stops include two years as the associate head coach of the American Basketball League’s New England Blizzard in 1997-99, as well as 12 years as an assistant coach at her alma mater, Maryland, from 1985-97. At Maryland, Pearman helped recruit seven Team USA members, one two-time Olympian, two First-Team All-Americans and three ACC Rookies of the Year. During her tenure on staff, the Terrapins won three ACC titles and appeared in eight NCAA Tournaments – which included two Elite Eights and one Final Four.

Pearman graduated from Maryland in 1985 with a bachelor’s in physical education, recreation and health after a stellar career as a four-year starter. In those four years, the Terrapins won three ACC titles and made the NCAA Tournament each season, which included one trip each to the Elite Eight and Final Four. Pearman is a 2013 member of the New England Basketball Hall of Fame.

Wolf, who enters her third season working with Ole Miss women’s basketball this fall, owns more than a decade of experience in her own right heading into 2020-21.

“Chelsea has worked extremely hard the past two years in her role as on-campus recruiting director,” McPhee-McCuin said. “She has been a key piece to our success in recruiting, in large part because of her attention to detail and organization. When I decided to make changes on the staff, I was confident that Chelsea could move into the role of operations full-time.”

Wolf came to Ole Miss after serving the previous two seasons at Monmouth as the director of women’s basketball operations in 2017 and 2018. Wolf also served in similar roles at Siena in 2016 and Louisiana in 2015 – the latter of which put together a 23-12 campaign and won the 2015 WBI title.



Her first position in Division I was as a graduate assistant coach at LIU Brooklyn during the 2013 and 2014 seasons. She also previously served as an assistant coach at Division III programs Centenary (N.J.) College (2011-12) and Middlesex County (N.J.) College (2009-10). Wolf spent three years as a coach of the Central Jersey Cardinals AAU U11 program and guided her team to a 2012 NJ AAU State Championship that also qualified for the AAU Nationals.



A native of Pine Brook, New Jersey, Wolf graduated with her bachelor’s in contemporary art from Ramapo (N.J.) College in 2009, where she was a member of the women’s basketball, cross country and track & field teams. Wolf earned her master’s in media arts from LIU Brooklyn in 2014.

