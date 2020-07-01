The Grove Report
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Recruiting

June Recruiting Wrap-up: Where Does Ole Miss Stand With the Class of 2021?

Nate Gabler

Ole Miss added quite a bit of talent in the month of June. But some of the biggest, immediate-impact names came on the transfer front, not the Class of 2021 recruiting front. 

The Rebels added two transfers in the month – Canadian 6-foot-8 EDGE Tavius Robinson and former Navy hybrid defender Jacob Springer. Robinson will be immediately eligible whereas Springer will have to sit out the 2021 season. 

However, Ole Miss did land two commitments for the recruiting Class of 2021 over the month of June, getting verbals from two defensive backs. Three-star corner Demarco Williams out of Georgia committed earlier in the month, with the Rebels landing fast-rising Elijah Sabbatini – a safety from Biloxi – just days ago. 

Additionally, the Rebels finally got the paperwork finalized for 2020 wide receiver Marc Britt. A consensus four-star recruit, Britt de-committed from Florida in February before signing with Ole Miss. He's just now been cleared to join the Rebels this summer and will be able to play immediately. 

Another big development at the most important position on the field came just in the past few days. Ole Miss is now making a hard push for Elite 11 quarterback Maddox Kopp out of Houston, Tex. A three-star prospect, Kopp has been making a lot of noise this week in Nashville at the Elite 11 camp and seems to be risking very quickly. Kopp is also being pursued by Texas, Houston, Vanderbilt and others. 

To this point, the aggregate recruiting numbers are not good for Ole Miss. They rank No. 82 nationally by 247 Sports with the worst class in the SEC. Some of this is downplayed by the fact that Sabbatini, the latest Rebel commit, is unranked by the 247 database. That said, it's go time for the Rebels and Lane Kiffin. 

See below for a full breakdown of this class thus far, as well as some names to keep an eye on over the next month.

Hard Commits For The 2021 Class:

  • Bralon Brown (4-star WR, Fla.)
  • Adonai Mitchell (3-star WR, Tenn.)
  • Micah Pettus (3-star OT, Ala.)
  • Kendrick Breedlove (3-star ATH, Tenn.)
  • Demarco Williams (3-star CB, Ga.)*
  • Elijah Sabbatini (unranked S, Miss.)*

Decommitments During June:

  • MJ Daniels (3-star ATH, Miss.)

Top Remaining Uncommitted Targets:

  • Tywone Malone (4-star DT, N.J.)
  • Dink Jackson (4-star S, Fla.)
  • Deion Colzie (4-star WR, Ga.)
  • Tysheem Johnson (4-star S, Miss.)
  • Markevious Brown (4-star CB, Fla.)
  • Quenton Barnes (4-star WR, Tenn.)
  • Logan Taylor (4-star OT, Va.)
  • Geno VanDeMark (4-star OG, N.J.)
  • Tim Keenan (4-star DT, Ala.)
  • Rod Orr (3-star OT, Ala.)
  • Christian Burkhalter (3-star DE, Ala.)
  • Logan Diggs (3-star RB, La.)
  • Kenji Christian (3-star RB, Ala.)
  • Ty Cooper (3-star DE, Miss.)
  • Jalen Williams (JUCO DT, Miss.)
  • Kamari Lassiter (3-star CB, Ala.)

Stories from the month on a few key targets and recent commits:

Safety Elijah Sabbatini of Biloxi Commits to Ole Miss

Ole Miss not targeting in-state, 4-star QB Ty Keyes

Scouting Profile: Ole Miss commit Demarko Williams

Scouting Profile: Ole Miss commit Kyndrich Breedlove

Will the Recruiting Dead Period Extensions have Lingering Implications?

* Signifies new commitment from the month of May

** All above star-ratings and player rankings by the 247Sports Composite scores

You can join The Grove Report community by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter @SIRebels and @nategabler.

Comments

Recruiting

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Will empty stadiums impact officiating?

Nate Gabler

Ole Miss Baseball Lands 2022 Pitcher with Rocket Arm

Ole Miss baseball landed a commitment on Tuesday night from Bryce Dolby, a right handed pitcher in the recruiting class of 2022 out of Virginia.

Nate Gabler

BREAKING: Ole Miss to Have In-Person Class, Will Bring Students Back to Campus

Ole Miss will be having in-person classes and will bring students back to campus this fall, despite the ongoing threat of COVID-19.

Nate Gabler

Ole Miss Announces Home-and-Home with Charlotte

Ole Miss football is scheduled to play a future home-and-home series against Charlotte, as announced by both schools on Tuesday.

Nate Gabler

Biggest Misses from Pat Forde's Realigned NCAA Experiment

Sports Illustrated's Pat Forde wanted to spice up the summer without sports, so he realigned the NCAA. The fun, theoretical experiment was just that, but he missed big on a few things. Here's how we'd change it.

Nate Gabler

SEC Roundtable: Fresh Faces You Need to Know From Around the Conference

Sports Illustrated's reporters from around the Southeastern Conference joined together to take a look at the fresh faces that fans need to be familiar with from around the conference.

Nate Gabler

Safety Elijah Sabbatini of Biloxi Commits to Ole Miss Football

Ole Miss football landed their sixth commitment for the Class of 2021 on Monday night, as in-state safety Elijah Sabbatini committed to the Rebels.

Nate Gabler

Ole Miss Adds 4-star WR Marc Britt for the 2020 Season

Ole Miss has added a four-star receiver, Marc Britt, for the 2020 class.

Nate Gabler

Where Would Ole Miss Land in a Theoretically Realigned NCAA?

What if we realigned again, completely geographically? It won't happen – the financial implications won't let it be so. But it's fun to pontificate.

Nate Gabler

COLUMN: The Week that Sports Got a State Flag Changed

Sports did this. Sports took down the Mississippi State flag. No matter how we got here, this is tremendous progress for a state that has been garnering national news over past weeks for all the wrong reasons. But sports did this.

Nate Gabler