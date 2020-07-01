June Recruiting Wrap-up: Where Does Ole Miss Stand With the Class of 2021?

Ole Miss added quite a bit of talent in the month of June. But some of the biggest, immediate-impact names came on the transfer front, not the Class of 2021 recruiting front.

The Rebels added two transfers in the month – Canadian 6-foot-8 EDGE Tavius Robinson and former Navy hybrid defender Jacob Springer. Robinson will be immediately eligible whereas Springer will have to sit out the 2021 season.

However, Ole Miss did land two commitments for the recruiting Class of 2021 over the month of June, getting verbals from two defensive backs. Three-star corner Demarco Williams out of Georgia committed earlier in the month, with the Rebels landing fast-rising Elijah Sabbatini – a safety from Biloxi – just days ago.

Additionally, the Rebels finally got the paperwork finalized for 2020 wide receiver Marc Britt. A consensus four-star recruit, Britt de-committed from Florida in February before signing with Ole Miss. He's just now been cleared to join the Rebels this summer and will be able to play immediately.

Another big development at the most important position on the field came just in the past few days. Ole Miss is now making a hard push for Elite 11 quarterback Maddox Kopp out of Houston, Tex. A three-star prospect, Kopp has been making a lot of noise this week in Nashville at the Elite 11 camp and seems to be risking very quickly. Kopp is also being pursued by Texas, Houston, Vanderbilt and others.

To this point, the aggregate recruiting numbers are not good for Ole Miss. They rank No. 82 nationally by 247 Sports with the worst class in the SEC. Some of this is downplayed by the fact that Sabbatini, the latest Rebel commit, is unranked by the 247 database. That said, it's go time for the Rebels and Lane Kiffin.

See below for a full breakdown of this class thus far, as well as some names to keep an eye on over the next month.

Hard Commits For The 2021 Class:

Bralon Brown (4-star WR, Fla.)

Adonai Mitchell (3-star WR, Tenn.)

Micah Pettus (3-star OT, Ala.)

Kendrick Breedlove (3-star ATH, Tenn.)

Demarco Williams (3-star CB, Ga.)*

Elijah Sabbatini (unranked S, Miss.)*

Decommitments During June:

MJ Daniels (3-star ATH, Miss.)

Top Remaining Uncommitted Targets:

Tywone Malone (4-star DT, N.J.)

Dink Jackson (4-star S, Fla.)

Deion Colzie (4-star WR, Ga.)

Tysheem Johnson (4-star S, Miss.)

Markevious Brown (4-star CB, Fla.)

Quenton Barnes (4-star WR, Tenn.)

Logan Taylor (4-star OT, Va.)

Geno VanDeMark (4-star OG, N.J.)

Tim Keenan (4-star DT, Ala.)

Rod Orr (3-star OT, Ala.)

Christian Burkhalter (3-star DE, Ala.)

Logan Diggs (3-star RB, La.)

Kenji Christian (3-star RB, Ala.)

Ty Cooper (3-star DE, Miss.)

Jalen Williams (JUCO DT, Miss.)

Kamari Lassiter (3-star CB, Ala.)

* Signifies new commitment from the month of May

** All above star-ratings and player rankings by the 247Sports Composite scores

