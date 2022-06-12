SEC Return Rankings: Where Does Ole Miss Hoops Land?

The Rebels finished with their fewest conference wins since 2006 in the 2021-22 season.

The Ole Miss Rebels are looking to put last season behind them and open up 2022-23 with a win. The team lost nine of its last 10 games to close out the year, but luckily the only way to go is up after a 13-19 finish.

The Rebels were the second worst scoring offense in the conference last season (68.1 points), but are returning some major contributors that are in position to improve upon positives from last year.

With all the new changes around the SEC, 247Sports revealed its conference program rankings on Saturday for next season based on the returning talent for each team. Despite losing leading scorer Jarkel Joiner (13.2) as a transfer to N.C State, Ole Miss is in promising territory.

Here's 247's rankings had to say after placing the Rebels at No. 6 on the list:

The backcourt should not be a problem for Ole Miss in 2022-23. The return of Daeshun Ruffin is huge. The 5-foot-9, 160-pound guard is impossible to stay in front of. Matthew Murrell, Tye Fagan and Jaemyn Brakefield all look like guys who will have big roles. Ole Miss added sneaky Buffalo transfer Josh Mballa to fortify the frontcourt. Ole Miss has a ways to go to escape the SEC basement, but Kermit Davis Jr. and the Rebels coaching staff are banking on its player-development program.

The Rebels had just four wins in SEC play, their fewest since the 2005-06 season. But with a core group set to return, Ole Miss could put themselves into contention once the conference tournament rolls around.

