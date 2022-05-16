Former Buffalo Forward Josh Mballa Announces Commitment to Ole Miss

Ole Miss Rebels head coach Kermit Davis continues to improve his frontcourt through the transfer portal

OXFORD, Miss. -- Ole Miss men's basketball added a talented forward to its front court via the NCAA transfer portal on Sunday.

Buffalo Bulls senior forward Josh Mballa announced his commitment to the Rebels on Twitter.

Mballa chose Ole Miss over the Maryland Terrapins, Florida Gators and other SEC programs.

The 6-7, 220-pound forward plays bigger than his frame would suggest. Last season, Mballa averaged 13 points, 8.6 rebounds, and one block per game and was named second-team All-MAC.

In his last three seasons with Buffalo, Mballa nearly averaged a double-double and was named the MAC Defensive Player of the Year for the 2020-2021 season.

Mballa is also aggressive when it comes to getting boards. In 2021, he set the MAC Tournament record for total rebounds with 50 in just three games, including a single-game record of 20 rebounds.

Ole Miss head coach Kermit Davis has been on a mission to revamp his front court this offseason and has used the transfer portal to do just that. Davis found his new rim-protector in early May when Louisiana center Theo Akwuba decided to transfer to Ole Miss.

The Rebels currently have the No. 52-rated transfer portal class after landing Mballa and the No. 22-rated recruiting class, according to 247Sports.

Mballa and Akwuba play tough defense and are tenacious rebounders, traits the Rebels are going to need if they intend to make the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2019 and compete with the big dogs of the SEC during the regular season.

