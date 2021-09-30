September 30, 2021
Publish date:

Through the Lens: A Photographer's View of Ole Miss Men's Basketball First Official Practice

The Ole Miss Men's Basketball team is ready for the season with a sense of normality back on the court.
The Ole Miss Men's Basketball team and basketball staff took to the court for their first official practice on Wednesday. The team is 100% vaccinated and is eager to play a game with fans in the stands at full capacity. 

Before basketball practice, a press conference was held with Jarkel Joiner, Jaemyn Brakefield, and Coach Kermit Davis. They spoke with enthusiasm of being ready to be back with their full team and ready for a full "normal" season.

READ MORE: Matt Corral: "We're Not Worried About Who We're Playing."

"People are just excited to get here," Davis said. "This is the first time that I have seen the bleachers pushed in at the Pavilion in over a year because of COVID. Everything is game-ready just like it was a couple of years ago." 

 Carleigh Holt's view of the press conference 

 Carleigh Holt's view of the press conference 

As a transfer student, I did not get to experience the atmosphere of a basketball game very much. I went to two games before COVID really hit the Ole Miss campus in March 2020. I remember seeing Morgan Freeman make several appearances on the court and watching the student section in "Club Red" throw up red pompoms.

It is almost time for that all to return.

Now in working for The Grove Report and Sports Illustrated, I am ready to capture the emotions of Ole Miss fans and all the raw emotions on the court from a camera lens. 

An exhibition game will be held against Trevecca on November 5th. The season opener will be held in the SJB Pavilion against New Orleans on November 9th. 

Both games have TBA status for game tip-off. 

See full gallery of Ole Miss Men's Basketball's first official practice 

