Matt Corral On Alabama: "We're Not Worried About Who We're Playing"

The biggest game of Corral's career is on deck.

Perhaps the biggest game of Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral's career comes this Saturday against #1 Alabama.

He's faced Alabama as the top-ranked school before, but there's a little more on the line this time.

#12 Ole Miss is also coming into this game undefeated and with its highest ranking in five years. A win today could catapult Ole Miss into the top five and warrant serious consideration for its first College Football Playoff berth in program history.

But for Corral, he's not super worried about his opponent.

"We're not worried about who we're playing," Corral said. "We're worried about each practice individually."

Corral has seen 'Bama before, and he's also faced off against quarterback and fellow Heisman hopeful Bryce Young before too.

Back in Southern California, Young's Mater Dei beat Corral's Long Beach Poly handily in their previous meeting, but the stage is far different this time with the stakes higher than they've ever been.

The stage is set at Bryant-Denny Stadium, one of the Meccas of college football, and it will be the first time Corral and the Rebels face a true road test this season. The noise will pierce through the stadium, but that doesn't appear to phase Corral.

"I love when the crowd's crazy regardless of whether it's ours or not ours," Corral said.

The crowd will be crazy, but what would be even crazier is if Ole Miss can pull off the upset. Should they do so, the Rebels will be on everyone's mind all across the nation.

