"They're Scary": Everything Arkansas Coach Sam Pittman is Saying About Ole Miss

Lane Kiffin and the new-look Ole Miss team have been turning heads nationally. Now, they get to turn their attention to the Arkansas Razorbacks and fellow rookie head coach Sam Pittman.

The Rebels travel to Fayetteville on Saturday to take on the 1-2 Razorbacks, and someone will be leaving that game at .500 in SEC play.

Here's what Arkansas head coach Sam Pittman is saying about this Ole Miss team thus far this week:

Initial thoughts on the Ole Miss offense:

They're incredible. I'm telling you they're fun to watch; they're scary to watch. It starts with their quarterback, Corral. Ealy and Connor are two really good running backs. They have a nice offensive line, a physical offensive line.

Then you go with Drummond, Moore and Mingo – those guys can play. And I'll tell you what, that transfer they got in from Temple, Kenny Yeboah, that kid is a great football player. They have weapons to throw to and certainly they're very fast, fast, fast paced.

Coach Kiffin is obviously known for offense. He's known for a reason because he's an excellent football coach and they've got an excellent offensive football team, an excellent football team.

How much pressure does the Ole Miss offense put on the Arkansas offense?

What's the best word for highest amount of pressure possible? What is that in the dictionary? That's what it is. Our offense better come to play, because they're offense is unbelievably good. It just is. So does it add extra pressure? Yea it does, but I don't know how much. We're trying to score every time. But I tell you we've certainly talked about that as a staff.

Thoughts on the struggles with the Ole Miss defense:

They probably have not played as well as they want to play. They are talented and they have some good pass rushers. Number 13, Sam Williams, is a good pass rusher and they're built to rush the passer. They run a couple of different fronts: a three-man front, a four-down line front and they can play anything in the secondary: 3, 2, 6, 8 or man. But they haven't stopped the run like they'd like to. But I'll say this, they're getting better every week. Sure, they played Alabama last week and Alabama is pretty good on the offensive line.

What are the principles of what the Ole Miss offense is trying to do?

Honestly, it's very similar to us. It's 'where is the ball?' Then it's a lot of different running concepts. It's running crossing routes deep and replace. You hope the corner will go with the inside route, then replace that area. It's so many replacement routes. I'm going to run one guy out of the zone then bring another guy into it.

That's basically passing football but they seem to do it extremely well. Then, their quarterback is very dynamic and he's a big threat running the football. Coach Odom and his staff have a great plan and we're going to go look at it today. But they're the real deal on offense – the real deal.

