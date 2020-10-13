SI.com
The Grove Report
HomeFootballRecruitingBasketballBaseballOther Sports
Search

A Unique Idea to Get John Rhys Plumlee on the Football Field

Nate Gabler

John Rhys Plumlee has been a non-factor thus far in 2020. 

The 2019 Freshman All-American has seen the field as a running back, a receiver and his natural quarterback position this year, after losing the quarterback competition to Matt Corral. But his role in the offense has been wildly limited. 

Through three games, Plumlee has attempted only two passes and has 10 carries for 20 yards. Plumlee is unquestionably one of the best pure athletes on the Ole Miss campus, but he can't seem to find a role in this offense that is flying up and down the field without him. 

So this all begs one question – how could Lane Kiffin and Co. get Plumlee on the field? .... what if they try him on defense?

The Ole Miss defense has been terrible. They're literally on pace to break the FBS record for yards allowed per game in a season. There's literally no reason to not try Plumlee out in the secondary, and there is even a bit of precedent for it. 

Primarily a dual-threat quarterback recruit out of Oak Grove High School, some programs wanted Plumlee to play defensive back at the next level. He did play some safety in high school, where he recorded 15 tackles and one interception as a senior in high school. 

Now, this is all wildly theoretical. As great of an athlete as Plumlee is, he hasn't played defensive back in two years. Is he actually better than the defensive backs Ole Miss is playing on the back end? I doubt it. 

But there's the rationale: why the hell not? The Ole Miss defense has been so, so abominably bad that there is literally no reason to not try it out. Matt Corral has been fantastic at quarterback and the only reason he will be surrendering that job any time in the next two years is due to injury. 

It's time to start experimenting with Plumlee – there's no reason to not. 

More From The Grove Report:

Is It Possible to Fix the Ole Miss Defense This Year? "I Hope So"

The Grove Report's Week 4 SEC Power Rankings

You can join The Grove Report community by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page or under the three bars on the top left in mobile. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter @SIRebels and @nategabler.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

VIDEO: What's Up With the Lack of Defense in the SEC?

The Southeastern Conference was built on defense. Now, that's seemingly unrecognizable. So what exactly is up with SEC defenses? Let's break it down.

Nate Gabler

Vanderbilt at Missouri Becomes First SEC Game to be Postponed Due to COVID-19

Vanderbilt’s football game at Missouri on Saturday has been postponed because COVID-19 issues have left the Commodores without enough available players.

Nate Gabler

Ole Miss Defense on Pace to be Worst Unit in FBS History

The worst defense in the history of FBS football allowed 617.4 yards per game. The 2020 Ole Miss defense is one pace to go well over that figure.

Nate Gabler

by

Nate Gabler

SEC Power Rankings for Week 4

We try and keep our weekly power rankings as light-hearted as possible. But at some point, certain teams just deserve a reverse of prior perception. Here's how we're slotting the SEC through three weeks of action.

Nate Gabler

Live Blog: Ole Miss Attempts to Upset Alabama at Vaught-Hemingway

Ole Miss and Alabama are less than one hour away from kickoff. You can follow along here for updates and analysis throughout the game. The Grove Report team will also be answering any questions posed in the comment section below.

Nate Gabler

by

GroveJake

Ole Miss Receives Votes in Latest AP Poll

Despite the 1-2 record, despite the loss to No. 2 Alabama on Saturday and despite the inclusion of teams from the Big Ten and Pac12 that are yet to play a football game, the Ole Miss Rebels received votes in the latest release of the AP Poll on Sunday afternoon.

Nate Gabler

Is It Possible to Fix the Ole Miss Defense This Year? "I Hope So"

The Ole Miss defense is an abomination, a dumpster fire, a flaming liability. Call it what you want, it's just bad. But can it be fixed?

Nate Gabler

WATCH: Matt Corral Talks to Media After Alabama

Matt Corral couldn't have had a hotter start to the season. See below for everything he said to the media following the game.

Nate Gabler

WATCH: Lane Kiffin's Post-Alabama Press Conference

Lane Kiffin just put together the best showing by any former Nick Saban assistant against the Alabama coach, as his new look Rebels dropped a 63-48 game to Alabama. You can see everything Kiffin said after the solid Rebel showing below.

Nate Gabler

Lane Kiffin's Rebels Post the Best-Ever Showing By a Saban Assistant in Loss

Nick Saban made the trip to Oxford, Miss. with a 20-0 record against former assistants. He’s now 21-0, but Saban sure as hell isn't going to be happy with his team's play against former Alabama coordinator Lane Kiffin and his new-look Ole Miss team.

Nate Gabler