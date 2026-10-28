3 Matchups That Will Decide Ole Miss' Week 9 Game Against Auburn

The Ole Miss Rebels return home after a frustrating seven-point loss to the Texas Longhorns. Ole Miss fell behind early, and despite tying the game, the Rebels fell short of a tremendous comeback.

This week, Ole Miss will host the Auburn Tigers, who are coming off a 38-17 loss to the LSU Tigers. The Rebels and Tigers will meet for the 49th time and the first since 2023, when Ole Miss won 28-21.

Here are three matchups that could determine Saturday's outcome.

Ole Miss Linebackers vs. Byrum Brown

Auburn quarterback Byrum Brown carries the ball. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Brown is a dual-threat quarterback who can change an offensive drive with his legs. He leads Auburn in rushing yards (471) and rushing touchdowns (6). LSU contained Brown and prevented the Tigers' quarterback from escaping the pocket with his legs.

The Rebels have to follow the same strategy. Pete Golding will likely keep a spy on Brown. Whether it's Keaton Thomas or Luke Ferrelli, they must know where Brown is on every snap.

Ole Miss has struggled to stop the run. Brown will likely use his eyes to deceive the Rebels' defense. Golding must have his defense prepared and discplined.

The Ole Miss Offense vs. Elijah Melendez

Mississippi Rebels running back Makhi Frazier. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Melendez is one of Auburn's top defensive players. He leads the team in total tackles (57), sacks (4), and pass deflections (6). The Tigers' linebacker is everywhere on the field, and like Brown, the Rebels have to know where Melendez is at all times.

Whether he's blitzing, stopping the run, or in coverage, Ole Miss has to prepare for Melendez to make an impactful play. Auburn is coming off a disastrous defensive performance, and Melendez is likely eager to intercept or sack Trinidad Chambliss. He could change the game quickly.

Deuce Alexander vs. Andre Jordan Jr.

Mississippi Rebels wide receiver Deuce Alexander. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jordan Jr. struggled in coverage against LSU wide receiver Jackson Harris. He finished with nine receptions for 178 yards and two touchdowns. Now, he'll have an equally tough assignment with Alexander.

If Jordan's struggles continue, Chambliss will target his side of the field and force Auburn to provide safety help. Without running back Kewan Lacy, the Rebels could struggle to run the ball, which makes the passing game a vital part of the offense.

If Chambliss and Alexander's connection is clicking, it could be a long day for Auburn's secondary. Jordan has to win his one-on-one battles with Alexander if the Tigers are going to have any defensive success against a high-powered Rebels offense.

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