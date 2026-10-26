Auburn vs. Ole Miss Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for College Football Week 9

The Ole Miss Rebels made the College Football Playoff in the 2025 season, but getting back there is going to be tough in 2026.

Ole Miss has some quality wins this season, and it only has one more ranked game (for now) on the regular-season schedule with No. 3 Georgia coming to town in Week 10. However, losses to Florida and Texas have pushed the Rebels to the brink when it comes to their College Football Playoff resume heading into Week 9 against the Auburn Tigers.

Auburn is just 4-3 in the 2026 season, but Byrum Brown and Co. have a signature win over Georgia that makes them a little dangerous down the stretch of the regular season. After the Georgia win, the Tigers came back to earth in Week 8, losing by 21 against the LSU Tigers – a team Ole Miss beat earlier this season.

Ole Miss is down a major piece of its offense on Halloween, as star running back Kewan Lacy (shoulder) has been ruled out against the Tigers.

Despite that, oddsmakers still have Ole Miss as nearly a two-touchdown favorite at home. Can Chambliss lead the Rebels to a much-needed win?

Here’s a look at the odds, a player to watch and my prediction for a huge game in the SEC in Week 9.

Auburn vs. Ole Miss Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Auburn +13.5 (-110)

Ole Miss -13.5 (-110)

Moneyline

Auburn: +400

Ole Miss: -535

Total

57.5 (Over -108/Under -112)

Auburn vs. Ole Miss How to Watch

Date: Saturday, Oct. 31

Time: 12:45 p.m. EST

Venue: Vaught-Hemingway Stadium

How to Watch (TV): SEC Network

Auburn record: 4-3

Ole Miss record: 5-2

Auburn vs. Ole Miss Key Player to Watch

Trinidad Chambliss, Quarterback, Ole Miss

The Ole Miss Rebels lost on the road against the Texas Longhorns, and it crushed Trinidad Chambliss’ odds to win the Heisman. The favorite at one point earlier in the season, Chambliss fell after a loss to Florida but had worked his way back up to +650 to win the Heisman entering Week 8. He’s now all the way back at +3000 after a three-interception showing in the loss to the Longhorns.

Chambliss still has some good overall numbers, as he’s completed 63.7 percent of his passes for 1,926 yards, 16 scores and seven picks while adding six scores on the ground. However, his numbers aren’t close to Miami’s Darian Mensah or even Oklahoma State’s Drew Mestemaker when it comes to the Heisman race.

He’ll look to make some noise against an Auburn defense that is just 85th in the country in success rate in 2026.

Auburn vs. Ole Miss Prediction and Pick

The Rebels have one of the best quarterbacks in the country, and it’s helped them rank 16th in adjusted EPA/Play on offense and inside the top 30 in success rate. Still, their defense has some holes (97th in EPA/Rush), which doomed them against Florida earlier this season.

Auburn is a much better team running the ball (36th in EPA/Rush, 57th in run play success rate) this season, and it may rely on the ground game to hang in this game on the road.

While Ole Miss has quality wins over LSU and Missouri, it lost the one game that Lacy missed (against Florida) by multiple touchdowns.

I don’t expect another Auburn upset – especially not on the road – but I do think there’s a case for the Tigers to keep this game close.

Auburn is 41st in the country in adjusted EPA/Play on defense, and it’s 60th in EPA/Pass. That should make things a little tougher on Chambliss without the threat of Lacy in the backfield.

After all, Auburn only has one loss by more than 10 points in SEC action, dropping its game against Florida by five points and a matchup with Tennessee by 10. This spread is a little too high with Lacy out on Saturday.

Pick: Auburn +13.5 (-110 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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