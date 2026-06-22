3 Uniform Changes Ole Miss Football Needs to Make Right Now

The Ole Miss Rebels are widely considered one of the best-dressed teams in the Southeastern Conference, featuring a color scheme that is unique in college football.

Ole Miss' traditional colors of red and navy blue are an elite pairing, and throwing powder blue into the mix gives the Rebels an instantly recognizable brand. Even so, is it possible that the football uniforms could use a few tweaks?

Let's take a look at what should change in the Rebels' uniforms in an ideal world.

1. Bring Back the Traditional Road Jerseys

Mississippi Rebels quarterback Jaxson Dart (2) runs the ball as Auburn Tigers take on Mississippi Rebels at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023. | Jake Crandall / USA TODAY NETWORK

Ole Miss' current road jerseys were introduced in the 2024 season and feature powder blue stripes and numbers with a red "Ole Miss" script under the collar. While these are a very good look, the Rebels' traditional jerseys with red stripes and numbers are hard to beat and are associated with decades of Ole Miss football.

Again, the new road jerseys aren't bad at all and would be a great alternate, but the traditional look desperately needs to make a comeback.

2. Play the Hits: Lean Into the Classic Looks

Ole Miss quarterback Trinidad Chambliss (6) runs the ball during the first round of the College Football Playoff against Tulane at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium in Oxford, Miss., on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025. | Lauren Witte/Clarion Ledger / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Since Lane Kiffin took over the Ole Miss program in 2020, the Rebels have strayed from using their traditional looks as often. That needs to change under Pete Golding.

The powder blue jerseys and white pants are fine, but they should not supplant the looks that Ole Miss is known for: navy jerseys, red jerseys and gray pants. All of these looks also work with the navy or powder blue helmets, two looks that have, at times, taken a back seat to the white and Realtree lids.

In an ideal world, the white and Realtree helmets would be used once a season while navy and powder blue lids paired with the traditional jerseys and pants would be the automatic go-to.

3. Break Out the "Chucky Mullins" Look Once a Year

Oct 5, 2019; Oxford, MS, USA; Mississippi Rebels quarterback John Rhys Plumlee (10) runs the ball as Vanderbilt Commodores linebacker Dimitri Moore (7) defends during the fourth quarter at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Bush-Imagn Images | Matt Bush-Imagn Images

On occasion, Ole Miss has gone a color-clash route by utilizing powder blue helmets, navy jerseys, and gray pants, paying homage to uniforms seen in the 1980s and 90s, specifically synonymous with the Chucky Mullins era in Oxford.

Chucky Mullins was paralyzed after making a tackle against Vanderbilt on Oct. 28, 1989, and the Rebels have broken out this look to honor Mullins in years past. Some fans outside of Oxford may not agree with this take, but it would be a nice nod to a school legend to break out this look once a season at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium.

Nov 20, 2021; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels quarterback Matt Corral (2) makes a pass against the Vanderbilt Commodores during the first quarter at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Bush-Imagn Images | Matt Bush-Imagn Images

This color clash may not be for everyone, but it's rooted in school tradition and would make a nice yearly combination to honor Mullins.

Honorable Mention: Bring Back the Road Jerseys With Navy Accents

Sep 14, 2013; Austin, TX, USA; Mississippi Rebels quarterback Bo Wallace (14) runs the ball against the Texas Longhorns during the second half at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Ole Miss beat Texas 44-23. Mandatory Credit: Brendan Maloney-Imagn Images | Brendan Maloney-Imagn Images

This is another Ole Miss look that is rooted in tradition from decades past. It might be too much to ask the Rebels to have three different road jerseys (if the red-accented ones were brought back), but this is a very solid look.

Hugh Freeze revived this jersey in 2013, but they have not seen the field since the 2015 season. These could easily be paired with the gray pants and be yet another solid threads option for the Rebels.

Maybe Nike and the Ole Miss athletics department can get on board with these changes. If not, the Rebels still have some elite looks, but there is often room for slight improvement.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us Facebook on X and for the latest news.