One Returning Ole Miss Starter Has the Chance to Double His Production

The Ole Miss Rebels were due for significant roster changes this offseason after Lane Kiffin suddenly departed for LSU. Pete Golding took over the program and quickly got to work rehauling the defense.

The impressive transfer portal haul supplemented the losses, and critical players returned to Oxford, including Trinidad Chambliss, Kewan Lacy, and Will Echoles. The high expectations haven't evaded Golding despite this being his first year as head coach.

If Ole Miss is going to be successful this season, the returners will have to step up in multiple ways. While the aforementioned players are expected to have massive seasons, there is one player who could rise above his standards.

Kam Franklin Can Double His Production

Mississippi Rebels defensive end Kam Franklin (5) celebrates a defensive play. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The identity of this Rebels' defense is built around the defensive line. Echoles is an anchor up the middle and is a premier defensive tackle. They also brought in multiple players through the portal, such as Jonathan Maldonado, Michai Boireau, and Blake Purchase.

But defensive end Kam Franklin could be the key to unlocking this unit's full potential. As a sophomore, Franklin finished fourth on the team in total tackles (69) and tied for second in sacks (5). It was a solid year for Franklin, but who's to say he can't double that production in 2026?

Now, it might seem a little ambitious, but Franklin, Echoles, and Suntarine Perkins are the backbone of this defense. This unit goes wherever that trio takes it, and it certainly helps that defensive line coach Randall Joyner is back in the fold. Franklin spoke highly about Joyner, per The Rebel Walk.

"Everything he told me in recruitment, he'll tell me the same thing now," Franklin said. "It's just that he plays a huge role in my development."

Now, Joyner will aim to unlock Franklin's full potential in his third season with the Rebels. He could've left for any program in the country, but Franklin chose to stay in Oxford. That matters. In a landscape that sees so much change, continuity isn't guaranteed.

The conversations surrounding the Rebels will be about Golding and Chambliss, and rightfully so. They've earned the right to be at the forefront of Ole Miss football. But it's guys like Franklin that make a difference, and there is a high chance more people will learn his name by season's end.

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