SI.com
The Grove Report
HomeFootballRecruitingBasketballBaseballOther Sports
Search

A.J. Moore Named Houston Texans Team Captain

Nate Gabler

In just his third year in the National Football League, an undrafted former Ole Miss Rebel has been named a team captain. 

A.J. Moore, a safety for the Houston Texans, was named one of the team's seven captains on Wednesday afternoon. Signed by the team in 2018, Moore joins J.J. Watt, Deshaun Watson, Benardrick McKinney, Dylan Cole, Michael Thomas and Nick Martin as the team’s captains. 

After not being drafted in the 2018 NFL Draft, Moore spent some time that offseason as a practice player for the New England Patriots before joining the Texans full-time. 

During his rookie year, Moore played in all 16 games for the team but only in a special teams role. However, he did make a team-high 11 special teams tackles. In 2019, he played in all games again as a special teamer, but also played in 19 defensive snaps. 

His twin brother C.J. Moore, who also played at Ole Miss and went undrafted in 2019, is currently playing for the Detroit Lions. 

More From The Grove Report:

Is the Ole Miss Quarterback Competition Over With Plumlee's Absence?

What Exactly Does a College Football General Manager Do?

You can join The Grove Report community by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter @SIRebels and @nategabler.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Ole Miss To Cross-Rep Skill Positions from Offense to Defense, vice vera

The COVID-19 environment has made programs reconsider every aspect of preparation. In fact, the Ole Miss football coaching staff is even using some of their precious practice time to work kids at positions that they may never even play.

Nate Gabler

Is the Ole Miss Quarterback Competition Now Over With Plumlee's Absence?

Subliminal writing on the wall has made it seem for quite some time that Matt Corral was going to win the Ole Miss starting quarterback job. Now these trends seem less subliminal – it's time to sharpie Matt Corral in as the Ole Miss QB1.

Nate Gabler

WATCH: Lane Kiffin Talks Weekend's Scrimmage, COVID Absences, Tackling and More

We're four weeks into training camp. Now with three full scrimmages in the books, Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin spoke to media in a Labor Day delayed Tuesday press conference.

Nate Gabler

Defense Controls Weekend's Scrimmage as Numerous Players Sit Out

The offense has had the leg up all throughout fall camp at Ole Miss. But not this weekend.

Nate Gabler

Sam Williams Returns to Ole Miss Practice After Sexual Battery Charges Dropped

Ole Miss has been without their top pass rusher for over a month. Now, Sam Williams gets to return to normal football activities.

Nate Gabler

Report from ground zero of college football's return

https://www.si.com/college/2020/09/04/college-football-returns-southern-miss-south-alabama

Nate Gabler

Ole Miss Players on NFL Rosters, Practice Squads After Roster Cutdown Day

Following the NFL trim down day, here's your current grouping of former Ole Miss players across the NFL, from active rosters to practice squads and the remaining free agents after cut day.

Nate Gabler

What Exactly Does a College Football General Manager Do?

There's no college football draft, no salary cap to massage. Sure, transfers happen but weekly roster transactions are at a minimum.So what exactly do college football general managers, like Ole Miss' Matt Lindsey do? Well they recruit, of course.

Nate Gabler

Week in Review: Everything You Missed out of Ole Miss This Past Week

Missed something? Don't worry, we've got you covered on the latest in Oxford. Here's the top stories that you might have missed out of Ole Miss this past week.

Nate Gabler

Rebels in the MLB Update: Who's Excelling Come Labor Day?

Here's your weekly update on how Ole Miss players are doing in Major League Baseball.

Nate Gabler