A.J. Moore Named Houston Texans Team Captain

In just his third year in the National Football League, an undrafted former Ole Miss Rebel has been named a team captain.

A.J. Moore, a safety for the Houston Texans, was named one of the team's seven captains on Wednesday afternoon. Signed by the team in 2018, Moore joins J.J. Watt, Deshaun Watson, Benardrick McKinney, Dylan Cole, Michael Thomas and Nick Martin as the team’s captains.

After not being drafted in the 2018 NFL Draft, Moore spent some time that offseason as a practice player for the New England Patriots before joining the Texans full-time.

During his rookie year, Moore played in all 16 games for the team but only in a special teams role. However, he did make a team-high 11 special teams tackles. In 2019, he played in all games again as a special teamer, but also played in 19 defensive snaps.

His twin brother C.J. Moore, who also played at Ole Miss and went undrafted in 2019, is currently playing for the Detroit Lions.

