A Look Inside the Final Ole Miss Football Scrimmage

Ole Miss underwent their final intrasquad scrimmage on Saturday afternoon, their last look at contact inside Vaught-Heminway Stadium until they open the season next Saturday against Florida at home.

This final scrimmage was more of what head coach Lane Kiffin called a "mock game," where the staff ran the team through everything they would typically expect from a standard Saturday.

This final scrimmage also featured a Florida scout team, in anticipation of the coming game. You can see images from the scrimmage in a slideshow above.

