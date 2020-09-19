SI.com
The Grove Report
A Look Inside the Final Ole Miss Football Scrimmage

Nate Gabler

Ole Miss underwent their final intrasquad scrimmage on Saturday afternoon, their last look at contact inside Vaught-Heminway Stadium until they open the season next Saturday against Florida at home.

This final scrimmage was more of what head coach Lane Kiffin called a "mock game," where the staff ran the team through everything they would typically expect from a standard Saturday. 

This final scrimmage also featured a Florida scout team, in anticipation of the coming game. You can see images from the scrimmage in a slideshow above. 

Five Burning Questions for Ole Miss Football as Opening Week Looms

