A Suntarine Perkins Showcase? Where Will Rebels Line Up Multi-Purpose LB in 2024?
Waler Nolen might be the new face of the Ole Miss defense, but Suntarine Perkins is the athletic freak with an engine that doesn't stop.
But an engine remains in the same spot of a car every time the key enters the ignition. Is that the case for the Perkins entering 2024?
According to the sophomore, not entirely. While he'll still pass rush from time to time like he did during his freshman season, Perkins is expected mostly to remain at the second level as the Rebels' outside linebacker.
"I had a talk with coach Pete (Golding) where he moved me to outside linebacker and I started liking it," Perkins told reporters earlier this week. "Last year, I was knowing the plays, and I definitely feel like this year everything's just slowing down and I feel more comfortable."
Best known for his closing speed and physical demeanor, Perkins was at his best watching the quarterback. Last season, he finished with 9.5 tackles for loss and 3.5 sacks, including two against Alabama's Jalen Milroe in a 24-10 loss.
But the Rebels think he could be at his best from the second level since his closing speed is on point. At outside linebacker, this would also allow him to stay in coverage and show off his a capabilities when asked to play the pass.
Of course, the outside linebacker spot must also provide an attentive read-and-react time, meaning Perkins must keep the versatility to be everywhere at once.
"I would say speed coming off the ball," Perkins said about playing the role. "Getting after the quarterback, beating the tackle to the spot."
The outside linebacker might benefit the Rebels more than Perkins. With the addition of former Florida edge rusher Princely Umanmielen, Ole Miss might rotate the two defenders. Either that, or Golding could elect to shift Umanmielen down near the line of scrimmage, thus allowing Perkins to line up behind him.
That also could come with concerns since Umanmielen was best used in the same role last year with the Gators en route to earning second-team All-SEC honors. But Golding is known for rotating players, mostly in the front seven.
Perkins, who last year proved to be a rising star, might have to wait a full season to start. That doesn't mean he won't be one of the top backups in the nation. According to fifth-year Rebels coach Lane Kiffin, that's the norm at the next level, too.
"He's had a really good offseason," Kiffin said of Perkins. "He's a really exciting player, as talented as we have. I think he'll put it together and have a great year."