Elite Ole Miss Football Target, Top-10 EDGE 'Blown Away' By USC Trojans Visit

Greenwich (Conn.) four-star edge rusher Mekai Brown made his way to California last week for an unofficial visit with Lincoln Riley and the USC Trojans amid a pivotal stretch in his recruitment.

Brown checks in as the No. 4 rated EDGE in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle with programs from coast-to-coast turning up the heat for the talented prospect as his recruitment takes off.

The 6-foot-6, 235-pounder has earned offers from the likes of the Ole Miss Rebels, LSU Tigers, Notre Dame Fighting Irish, Florida Gators, USC Trojans, and Penn State Nittany Lions, among several others, across his prep career.

But there are contenders emerging as Brown locks in his visit schedule for the summer with multiple trips already under his belt.

- Florida Gators: March 3

- North Carolina Tar Heels: March 9

- Missouri Tigers: March 17

- Ole Miss Rebels: March 19

- Texas A&M Aggies: March 27

- Penn State Nittany Lions: April 3

- South Carolina Gamecocks: April 8

- Kentucky Wildcats: Apri 17

- Notre Dame Fighting Irish: April 24

- UCLA Bruins: April 29

Brown snuck in an unofficial visit to USC last week where the Trojans staff "blew him away" during his time in town, according to Rivals.

"Mekai Brown - if the things stay the way they are right now - he's the No. 27 rated player in the Rivals300 which means he would finish with five-stars if this was the end of the recruiting cycle... The upside that he has physically," Rivals' Steve Wiltfong said.

"It was his first time out at USC. It blew him away - they obviously made him feel like a priority, but he feels USC is on the rise and it's something that he's thinking strongly of being a part of. He loves the mentality around the program.

"He says that USC is very high on his list. I talked to another source that spent time with him that thinks USC is running No. 1 right now."

"It was his first time at USC -- it blew him away!"@SWiltfong_ says elite 6-foot-6 EDGE Mekai Brown is trending toward the Trojans after a big weekend visit ✌️



MORE: https://t.co/ziKq0lkVoY pic.twitter.com/oH9ll1XVMk — Josh Newberg (@josh_newberg) March 17, 2026

The fast-rising defensive weapon has also raved about Pete Golding's Ole Miss Rebels and the program's defensive scheme as he keeps tabs amid a critical recruiting stretch.

“I think it's definitely great coaching and it's an atmosphere in a place I could really thrive in," Brown told 247Sports.

Now, with a visit to Oxford less than 48 hours away, Golding and the Ole Miss Rebels staff will have work to do in order to battle at the top with the USC Trojans appeared to be picking up steam this offseason.

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