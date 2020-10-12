Welcome to Texas A & M and Missouri Respect Week here at The Grove Report.

In all seriousness, we try and keep our weekly power rankings as light-hearted and non-serious as possible. But at some point, certain teams just deserve a reverse of prior perception.

The 10-game, All-SEC schedule has been brutal. It's a ten-round, death bout with Ali. There's no weeks off and a million gut punches. Week three was fun as hell but brutal at the same time.

But here's how we're slotting the Southeastern Conference through three weeks of action.

The Grove Report's Week 4 SEC Power Rankings

1 Alabama Crimson Tide 3-0 (last week No. 1)

Alabama's defense has holes. The secondary proved this week there's just about no one they can stop. But this isn't your father's Bama. Mac Jones and Najee Harris can score with anyone in the nation. Their top offense vs. our No. 2 team's defense this upcoming week will be fascinating.

2. Georgia Bulldogs 3-0 (last week No. 3)

Georgia continues to have the best defense in the nation. It starts in the middle with the linebacking crew led by Nakobe Dean will stuff Alabama's rush attack this week. But can the UGA offense keep up? Stetson Bennett is it for Georgia right now, even with JT Daniels theoretically medically cleared.

3. Texas A & M 2-1 (last week No. 9)

As we said above, it's TAMU respect week. I've shit on the Aggies a lot this year. I don't believe in Kellen Mond or his fit with Jimbo Fisher. Well, sometimes, the best thing you can do as a human is admit your faults.

4. Florida Gators 2-1 (last week No. 2)

We still believe in the Gators here at The Grove Report, but Texas A & M made that defense (the same one that Ole Miss torched) look miserable. Dan Mullen continues to prove he can't win big games – it's a shame, really.

5. Auburn Tigers 2-1 (last week No. 5)

I have no idea what to make about Auburn. Their my inverse of TAMU. I loved this team at the beginning of the year. Sure, Georgia made them look miserable, but they'll still probably win seven SEC games.

6. Tennessee Volunteers 2-1 (last week No. 6)

We have a rule. It will show up again with the next pick. You don't move up based on a loss to one of the top 3 teams in the league. You also don't move up based on a win over one of the bottom three teams.

7. Missouri Tigers (last week No. 13)

Okay let's be real: I've been wrong about things this year (hint – I hated Texas A & M and Arkansas). But I also wanted to rank Eli Drinkowitz's teams higher the last two weeks but couldn't justify it. Guess what bitches, we can now. I was right about them.

8. Ole Miss Rebels 1-2 (last week No. 7)

Sorry haters, a loss to the No. 1 team in the rankings in which you put up 48 points does not drop you far in the rankings. The Rebel defense sucks big ones but the Rebel offense can compete with literally everyone.

9. Arkansas Razorbacks (last week No. 10)

I have been pleasantly surprised by the Razorbacks, especially on the defensive side of the ball. Any Ole Miss fan that thinks this week in Fayetteville will be a breeze needs to take a step back: this team forced the Mississippi State pass attack into three interceptions and held a 5-7 lead over Georgia at halftime in week one.

10. Kentucky Wildcats (last week No. 11)

Kentucky beat Mississippi State. #Analysis.

But seriously, they just held Mike Leach's air raid to two points and 232 passing yards and picked off KJ Costello twice. They honestly probably should be higher in the ranks.

11. LSU Tigers (last week No. 4)

Dear God, what is there to eve say about this LSU team. After just three weeks, Tiger fans are clamoring for the firing of Bo Pelini.

12. Mississippi State Bulldogs 1-2 (last week No. 8)

If you want to be the "oh but you're an Ole Miss website, of course you have MSU this low" people, let me refer you to our post-week-one rankings when I had State at No. 3. Get out of here. This team can't protect K.J. Costello, and even when they do he stinks.

13. South Carolina Gamecocks (last week No. 12)

I don't know how a team moves down a spot after a 34 point victory, but our power rankings have no rules. But if we had a rule, it would be that beating Vanderbilt doesn't count as a win.

14. Vanderbilt Commodores (last week No. 14)

Someone bet me this team won't be No. 14 all year. Do it. Please.

