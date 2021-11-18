A.J. Brown: Elijah Moore Helped Me Through Suicidal Thoughts

A.J. Brown spoke out recently about a mental health struggle and assistance he received from Elijah Moore.

Former Ole Miss wide receiver A.J. Brown says that another former Ole Miss wideout helped prevent him from taking his own life last year.

In an article originally published by The Nashville Tennessean, a since-deleted Instagram post by Brown gives credit to Elijah Moore for helping him through the struggle.

Brown and Moore spent one season together at Ole Miss in 2018.

“He’s more than family,” Brown said. “I love him like he’s my brother. He’s a special person. I appreciate him each and every day.”

Brown recently spoke to reporters and stated that he spoke with a therapist last year and still does.

“I know how to deal with certain things if something comes in my life now,” Brown said. “Growing up, I just kind brushed off my feelings and I buried them. And you don’t need to do that. You need to get things off your chest and talk to someone.”

Although he is a Pro Bowl receiver in the NFL, Brown states that "life happens to everyone" and he wants to help put an end to the stigma that surrounds mental health struggles.

"I’m human just like everyone else," Brown said. "Just because I play this beautiful game doesn’t mean life isn’t going to happen to me too. I’m grateful for the person that was there for me, and I just want to encourage everyone to seek help if you’re down and you’re depressed.

“I know for me, walking around with a smile, that’s easy to put on,” Brown said. “Everyone can do it. But when we go home, some of us have real-life problems. That’s why I said just talk to someone. Reach out. Us as men, to be honest, our feelings aren’t too much cared about. You’re not too tough to talk to someone.”

If you or someone you know may be struggling with suicidal thoughts, you can call the U.S. National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-TALK (8255) any time day or night, or chat online.

Crisis Text Line also provides free, 24/7, confidential support via text message to people in crisis when they dial 741741.

The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention has resources to help if you need to find support for yourself or a loved one.

