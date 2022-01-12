Morales: "Jaxson Dart is Similar to Matt Corral"

Antonio Morales covers USC for The Athletic, and he joined SportsTalk Mississippi on Wednesday to discuss Jaxson Dart and Michael Trigg, both of whom are in the transfer portal.

Morales formerly covered Ole Miss for The Clarion-Ledger in Jackson, Mississippi, but he has seen Dart and Trigg up close and personal in his time covering USC, and he had some high praise for both, some of which will be appealing to Ole Miss fans.

"I hate to say this because I know how good Matt Corral is, but [Dart is] similar to Matt Corral," Morales said on Wednesday. "He's bigger and not as fast, but he has a really live arm. They're playing styles are very similar. Dart takes a lot of risks. He's a tough runner."

Dart and Trigg are expected to take an official visit to Ole Miss this weekend according to sources, and Morales was quick to point out an important connection these USC transfers have to the Rebels' current staff.

"I know Ole Miss is making a push for Dart," Morales said. "John David Baker recruited Trigg when he was at USC, so that all makes sense to me. I thought when they were out here, they had the potential to be really, really good players."

Prior to Lincoln Riley's arrival at USC, many believed that Dart was next in line to be the Trojans' starting quarterback entering the 2022 season. Now, however, Riley is potentially courting his former Oklahoma quarterback Caleb Williams to join him in Los Angeles.

"Dart is a guy who a lot of people thought would be the future of the USC program," Morales said. "I think if they had hired anyone but Lincoln Riley, he'd probably still be at USC and be the runaway favorite to be the starter here next year."

Speaking of Caleb Williams, Ole Miss has also reportedly been in the running for him out of the portal.

"I think some of the fans out here are starting to get a little bit concerned about why Caleb Williams hasn't announced for USC yet," Morales said. "I think it's kind of wait-and-see, but I think USC is in a good position for Caleb Williams."

If Dart and/or Trigg were to choose Ole Miss, it could be a solid fit in an offensive system that has proven to be beneficial to both positions.

"A place like Ole Miss would be good for both because you know what Lane does with quarterbacks," Morales said, "and we've seen what he's done with tight ends."

Jaxson Dart's first action of the 2021 season came in a game against Washington State where he tore his meniscus in the first half, but he continued to play the rest of the game, throwing for over 300 yards in the process. That kind of grit helped endear him to his teammates in Los Angeles.

"He's also got a personality that a lot of kids over here just gravitated toward," Morales said. "We saw that in the spring, that this is one of the guys who a lot of these players are going to rally around."

