USC's Michael Trigg, Jaxson Dart Potentially Visiting Ole Miss, Per Sources

The USC tight end and quarterback are potentially planning a trip to Oxford this weekend.

USC tight end Michael Trigg entered the transfer portal on Monday, and it appears that he is already being courted by schools coveting his talents.

Sources informed The Grove Report on Tuesday that Trigg is potentially planning a trip to Oxford this coming weekend. Also of note, his quarterback, Jaxson Dart, also entered the transfer portal on Monday, and the two may end up being a package deal based on a recent tweet from Trigg.

Trigg was an SI99 recruit out of high school, and before an injury derailed his 2021 season, he showed flashes of being successful at the college level. In four games played, Trigg hauled in seven receptions for 109 yards and a touchdown. Ole Miss was also in on Trigg during his high school recruitment.

It's possible that Jaxson Dart also accompanies Trigg to Oxford on a visit, according to sources. Ole Miss is searching for Matt Corral's replacement following his record-setting 2021 season in which he led the Rebels to 10 regular season wins for the first time in program history.

Corral's backup, rising-sophomore Luke Altmyer, showed some instances of success in the Sugar Bowl following Corral's exit with an ankle injury, but Ole Miss has also been tied to multiple quarterbacks who entered the transfer portal this offseason, namely Cam Ward and Caleb Williams.

Ole Miss has already had some success in the transfer portal this offseason, securing names like Zach Evans from TCU and Isheem Young from Iowa State in its latest developments.

