Arkansas Offensive Players to Watch vs. Ole Miss in Week 6

Slowing down the Arkansas Razorbacks offense is going to be a tall task for the Ole Miss defense on Saturday, following their 42-21 loss to Alabama.

Arkansas features nine starters returning from last year, but the main change comes at quarterback. KJ Jefferson has stepped into that role and has led to Hogs to a 4-1 start, and has had them playing like one of the best offenses in the country

However, after a lackluster showing against Georgia, the allure of the Razorbacks' power game took a major hit.

Still, Arkansas is 19th in the country in rushing, averaging 223.8 yards per contest and boasts the No. 22 total offense, averaging 492.3 yards.

That said, the once No. 21-ranked scoring offense, took a nosedive following the shutout loss, now ranking No. 73 in the country and averaging 28.6 points per game.

Can the Razorbacks rebound against Ole Miss on Saturday?

QB Kj Jefferson

The redshirt sophomore is a true dual threat. In three games, Jefferson has completed 54 of 91 passes for 909 yards and six touchdowns, while rushing for 235 yards and two scores.

RB Trelon Smith

Smith leads the way on the ground, rushing 62 times for 302 yards and three scores, averaging 4.87 yards per carry. Smith's load has decreased in each of the last three weeks, but he remains a dangerous threat.

WR Treylon Burks

As Arkansas’s leading receiver last season, the sophomore Treylon had 51 receptions for 820 yards and seven touchdowns. He's off to a great start this season, hauling in 22 receptions for 383 yards and two scores through three games.

RB Dominque Johnson

Another big threat in the run game, Johnson has already hit the end zone three times this season and averages 6.83 yards per carry.

With Johnson, Smith, Jefferson and Raheim Sanders, the Razorbacks have a four-headed monster in their rushing attack

