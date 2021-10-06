    • October 6, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NewsFootballRecruitingBasketballBaseballOther SportsSI.com
    Search
    Publish date:

    Arkansas Offensive Players to Watch vs. Ole Miss in Week 6

    The Razorbacks bring a punishing style of offense to Vaught-Hemmingway Stadium on Saturday
    Author:

    Slowing down the Arkansas Razorbacks offense is going to be a tall task for the Ole Miss defense on Saturday, following their 42-21 loss to Alabama.

    Arkansas features nine starters returning from last year, but the main change comes at quarterback. KJ Jefferson has stepped into that role and has led to Hogs to a 4-1 start, and has had them playing like one of the best offenses in the country

    However, after a lackluster showing against Georgia, the allure of the Razorbacks' power game took a major hit. 

    Still, Arkansas is 19th in the country in rushing, averaging 223.8 yards per contest and boasts the No. 22 total offense, averaging 492.3 yards.

    That said, the once No. 21-ranked scoring offense, took a nosedive following the shutout loss, now ranking No. 73 in the country and averaging 28.6 points per game. 

    Can the Razorbacks rebound against Ole Miss on Saturday?

    Make sure to stick with TheGroveReport.com through our season preview series, where we will analyze every opponent on the Aggies schedule in 2021.

    QB Kj Jefferson

    The redshirt sophomore is a true dual threat. In three games, Jefferson has completed 54 of 91 passes for 909 yards and six touchdowns, while rushing for 235 yards and two scores.

    Recommended for You

    RB Trelon Smith

    Smith leads the way on the ground, rushing 62 times for 302 yards and three scores, averaging 4.87 yards per carry. Smith's load has decreased in each of the last three weeks, but he remains a dangerous threat.

    WR Treylon Burks

    As Arkansas’s leading receiver last season, the sophomore Treylon had 51 receptions for 820 yards and seven touchdowns. He's off to a great start this season, hauling in 22 receptions for 383 yards and two scores through three games.

    RB Dominque Johnson

    Another big threat in the run game, Johnson has already hit the end zone three times this season and averages 6.83 yards per carry.

    With Johnson, Smith, Jefferson and Raheim Sanders, the Razorbacks have a four-headed monster in their rushing attack

    Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Rebels? Click Here.

    Follow The Grove Report On Facebook and Twitter.

    USATSI_16734548
    Football

    Arkansas Offensive Players to Watch vs. Ole Miss in Week 6

    1 minute ago
    USATSI_13327052
    Football

    COLUMN: Ole Miss vs. Arkansas Critical For Pecking Order of SEC West, Perception of Both Programs

    1 hour ago
    Matthew McCoy
    Recruiting

    Ole Miss Recruiting Tracker: Red-Hot Offensive Tackle Recruit Taking Ole Miss Official

    6 hours ago
    GettyImages-84160260
    Football

    Former Rebel Dexter McCluster To Receive Special Honor

    7 hours ago
    USATSI_16878756
    Football

    Bowl Projections: Where Does Ole Miss Stand Since Falling To 'Bama?

    Oct 5, 2021
    USATSI_16878934
    Football

    Heisman Watch: Where Does Matt Corral Stand After Losing To Bryce Young This Weekend?

    Oct 5, 2021
    USATSI_16736983
    Football

    Ole Miss Rebels Week 5 Opponent Preview: Arkansas Razorbacks

    Oct 4, 2021
    Buffalo Bills tight end Dawson Knox (88) celebrates his touchdown catch with teammate tight end Lee Smith (85) against the Cincinnati Bengals during the first quarter at New Era Field. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports
    Football

    NFL Rebels: How Did Ole Miss Alumni Perform In Week 4?

    Oct 4, 2021