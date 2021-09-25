Around the SEC: The Grove Report's Week 4 Staff Picks

The highest level of college football is in the SEC, but sometimes they're the hardest to predict.

Last week, the SEC was put on center stage of the college football circus with the biggest game on the schedule, and Alabama - Florida did not disappoint.

Maybe the only thing that didn't go according to the SEC plan was Auburn losing at Penn State and Memphis beating Mississippi State. Aside from that, the SEC continues to dominate college football conversations.

This week there are 10 SEC teams playing in conference matchups with three teams still on their out-of-conference schedules.

Unfortunately, Ole Miss is on a bye so Rebels fans will have to find a way to stay entertained this weekend

With that in mind, The Grove Report's staff made gave their picks for the weekend's games. Check them out below:

SEC Games

(2) Georgia at Vanderbilt (Saturday at 11:00 a.m. CT)

Matt Galatzan: Georgia has the best defense in the SEC and maybe in the country. Vanderbilt doesn't stand a chance here. Matt's Pick: Georgia

John Macon Gillespie: I’m not sure that Vanderbilt can score today. John Macon’s pick: Georgia

John Garcia: Dawgs will roll against an overmatched Vandy re-build. Garcia’s pick: Georgia

Carleigh Holt: Vanderbilt is trying to test the waters with a new coach this season which lead to two losses already. Georgia is No. 2 with a strong defense and they will dominate on Vanderbilt's home turf. Carleigh's Pick: Georgia

LSU at Mississippi State (Saturday at 11:00 a.m. CT)

Galatzan: LSU has struggled this season, falling to a bad UCLA team in Week 1. Things have gotten better since, but against less than stellar competition. LSU wins, but it's close. Matt's Pick: LSU

Gillespie: I’ll actually be in attendance at this game. This one can go either way, but I’m taking LSU in a close, low-scoring affair. John Macon’s pick: LSU

Garcia: Too much talent on LSU’s side, even without Derek Stingley available, and the revenge factor from last year’s embarrassing result will be too much for MSU. Garcia’s pick: LSU

Holt: LSU remembers the loss to MSU last year in Tiger stadium on their season opener. (44-34) LSU is ready for revenge as the two teams meet in Starkville. It will be a close game. Carleigh's Pick: MSU

Missouri at Boston College (Saturday at 11:00 a.m. CT)

Galatzan: Missouri heads to the east coast to take on a talented Boston College secondary in what will be more a battle than the experts think. An early start time on a long flight and a time change? Give me the Eagles. Matt's Pick: Boston College

Gillespie: Another game that I think can go either way. Part of me wants to take BC, but I think SEC talent wins out in the end. John Macon’s pick: Missouri

Garcia: BC was my surprise team nationally but they’ve had a slow start on defense and their QB, Phil Jurkovec, is likely out for the year. They can run the ball behind an experienced O-line but Mizzou can push it down the field. Garcia’s pick: Missouri

Holt: These two teams have never met to play before. The field of opportunity is there. I think the Tigers will shock the nation and take the lead after it being a close game. Carleigh's Pick: Missouri

Georgia State at (23) Auburn (Saturday at 3:00 p.m. CT)

Galatzan: Auburn Wins big after a disappointing loss to Penn State, and it's not close. Matt's Pick: Auburn

Gillespie: Auburn could be hungover after an emotional game against the Nittany Lions, but they’ll take care of business this week. John Macon’s pick: Auburn

Garcia: Speaking of revenue, Auburn gets back on track after the near miss against Penn State last week. Tank Bigsby threatens 200 yards and the Tigers blow out the Panthers. Garcia’s pick: Auburn

Holt: Auburn will control the win throughout the game. I expect to see many Tiger touchdowns. Carleigh's pick: Auburn

Tennessee at (11) Florida (Saturday at 6:00 p.m. CT)

Galatzan: Florida proved against Alabama that they can hang with the big boys. While it is difficult to rebound after playing a team with Alabama's physicality, Tennessee just isn't there yet. Matt's Pick: Florida

Gillespie: Talent wins a lot of games. Florida has more of it this season. John Macon’s pick: Florida

Garcia: Gators pushed Alabama to the brink thanks to an emerging running game and UT’s front-seven is much more vulnerable. Gators roll and Anthony Richardson continues to flash. Garcia’s pick: Florida

Holt: Flordia shocked many people by staying very close to Alabama. Florida is ranked No. 11 and will continue to climb up the rankings after a win on their home turf. Carleigh's Pick: Flordia

Kentucky at South Carolina (Saturday at 6:00 p.m. CT)

Galatzan: The Gamecocks are in rebuild mode, and while Kentucky isn't a world-beater, they should have the edge here. Matt's Pick: Kentucky

Gillespie: Kentucky is a sneaky-good pick in a lot of games this year. This one isn’t sneaky, though. John Macon’s pick: Kentucky

Garcia: UK has an explosive and balanced offense and it will be too much for SC, almost like Georgia was last week. Garcia’s pick: Kentucky

Holt: Kentucky is leaving the Kroger field for the first time this season. South Carolina is looking for a win since the big loss against Georgia last week. I do not think the Gamecocks will see a win this game though. Carleigh's Pick: Kentucky

Southern Miss at (1) Alabama (Saturday at 6:30 p.m. CT)

Galatzan: Not sure what there is to analyze here. Alabama wins big. Matt's Pick: Alabama

Gillespie: I believe that Will Hall will eventually get Southern Miss in a competitive place, but that day is not today. John Macon’s pick: Alabama

Garcia: Frank Gore, Jr. is a nice story but c’mon. Garcia’s pick: Alabama

Carleigh Holt: Alabama will roll the tide through Tuscaloosa with a big win. Southern Miss will try to stay with Alabama but will fail. Carleigh's Pick: Alabama

NATIONAL GAMES

No. 12 Notre Dame vs. No. 18 Wisconsin (Saturday at 11:00 a.m. - Soldier Field, Chicago, Illinois)

Galatzan: A neutral site matchup is a shame here because both of these places are such cool venues. From what I have seen of these teams so far this season, Wisconsin looks like the better team, but not by much. Still, I think it's enough. Matt's Pick: Wisconsin

Gillespie: This shouldn’t be a high-scoring matchup, but I don’t believe in the Irish this season. John Macon’s pick: Wisconsin

Garcia: The Jack Coan revenge game, and he’ll win it. Wisconsin’s defense is rock steady but its offense lacks firepower. Notre Dame is up and down on D but the Irish offense has been in the 30s or better every game. Garcia’s pick: Notre Dame

Holt: Jack Coan may be feeling a little weird starting for Notre Dame when he started for the Badgers in 2019. I believe Coan will lead his new team to victory though. Notre Dame has not been on their best game, but I believe that they will show out. Carleigh's Pick: Notre Dame

No. 9 Clemson at North Carolina State (Saturday at 2:30 p.m. CT)

Galatzan: Clemson's transition without Trevor Lawrence hasn't gone as smoothly as most of us though, but they find a way to win here. Matt's Pick: Clemson

Gillespie: Clemson. It’s not close. John Macon’s pick: Clemson

Garcia: The Tiger offense isn’t what it used to be but NC State’s defense is far from Georgia’s despite similar colors. The CU running game and freshman Will Shipley will be the difference. Garcia’s pick: Clemson

Brener:

Holt: Both teams are going in with a 2-1 record. Clemson is No.9 and will continue to keep that high ranking. Carleigh's Pick: Clemson

No. 24 UCLA at Stanford (Saturday at 5:00 p.m. CT)

Galatzan: UCLA looked rough last week against Fresno, and Stanford already has a win over USC earlier this season. I think Stanford sweeps LA. Matt's Pick: Stanford

Gillespie: Despite a loss to Fresno State, I find myself liking the Bruins here. John Macon’s pick: UCLA

Garcia: Chip Kelly has a running game and the UCLA defense will rebound from the Fresno State loss against a team that can’t spin it the same way. Garcia’s pick: UCLA

Holt: UCLA is barely in the Top 25 by being No. 24. I think Standford will knock them off it though. The Bruins will try to fight at a close game between the Cardinals but fail. Carleigh's Pick: Standford

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Rebels? Click Here.

Follow The Grove Report On Facebook and Twitter.