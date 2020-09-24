SI.com
The Grove Report
Behind Enemy Sidelines: SEC Win Totals, Week One Picks and Matchup Previewing Ole Miss' Opener

Nate Gabler

Welcome to another episode of Behind Enemy Sidelines.

In the last episode, we made some bold predictions for Ole Miss and Mississippi State entering the 2020 season. This week, we went with a big-picture look at the SEC through the Vegas lens. 

Joel Coleman of Cowbell Corner and Nate Gabler of The Grove Report gave out our best season long bets for the SEC season and took a look at picks against the spread for week one. We also previewed both the Ole Miss and Mississippi State season openers coming up on Saturday. 

We had some technical difficulties this week, so you're only getting a podcast – no video. But a really fun, longer show tilted towards ya'll who love gambling. 

Everything Dan Mullen Said About His Return to Oxford for First Time Since 2016

By the Numbers: Ole Miss vs. Florida

Football

