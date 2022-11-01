Betting Odds: Hugh Freeze, Ole Miss' Lane Kiffin Among Betting Favorites for Auburn Job

Ole Miss Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin has garnered a lot of speculation concerning whether or not he could be a candidate for the same position with the Auburn Tigers.

On Tuesday, Cole Cubelic of ESPN tweeted the betting odds for who will land the Tigers' head coaching job according to BetOnline.ag, and Lane Kiffin made the list along with former Ole Miss head coach Hugh Freeze.

The list of the odds is as follows:

Hugh Freeze 2/1

Lane Kiffin 11/4

Deion Sanders 7/1

Jeff Grimes 11/1

Mike Leach 11/1

Kevin Steele 12/1

Mark Stoops 12/1

Matt Rhule 12/1

Mike Gundy 12/1

Matt Campbell 14/1

Urban Meyer 25/1

Lane Kiffin has built noticeable momentum in Oxford as his Rebels currently sit at 8-1 on the season, good for their best start since 1962 when they finished 10-0. Whether or not Kiffin would leave Ole Miss for Auburn remains to be seen, but college football fans are locked on the coaching search currently taking place on The Plains.

Ole Miss currently is in a bye week, but it will return home to host the Alabama Crimson Tide next Saturday at 2:30 p.m. CT on CBS.

You can follow John Macon on Twitter at @JMakeGillespie.

Hey Rebel Fans! Want to see the Ole Miss in action? Get your Ole Miss game tickets from SI Tickets here!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Rebels? Click Here.

Follow The Grove Report On Facebook and Twitter.