Biggest Ole Miss Football Camp Winner And What Their Role is Now

Many predict that the 2025 offense will take a step back due to the coaching losses Ole Miss suffered when head coach Lane Kiffin left for the LSU Tigers, taking offensive coordinator Charlie Weis Jr. with him.

The Rebels' offense also loses many of the pass-catchers who made the Ole Miss 2025 season so special. The Rebels lost Dae'Quan Wright, Cayden Lee, Winston Watkins Jr., De'Zhaun Stribling, and Harrison Wallace III, all of whom were very important to the success Ole Miss had.

Ole Miss returns the key to its offense in quarterback Trinidad Chambliss, who is looking for similar success to the 2025 season and will likely be a Heisman candidate throughout the season, even with the loss of returning wide receiver production.

Despite the many departures, one Ole Miss newcomer is stepping up in the offense.

Horatio Fields Is Shining Throughout Fall Camp

Auburn Tigers wide receiver Horatio Fields (5) catches a pass during practice at Woltosz Football Performance Center in Auburn, Ala. on Tuesday, Aug. 19, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Horatio Fields has been a clear offseason winner in the wide receiver room, as many of the Ole Miss beat reporters have raved about the talent and ability he brings to Oxford.

The senior wide receiver transferred in from SEC foe Auburn and recorded 12 receptions for 102 yards and a touchdown during his 2025 season. The 6-foot-2, 210-pound receiver is due for a big season in Oxford.

Fields finally gets to play with an elite-level quarterback in an elite-level system, as both Trinidad Chambliss and the Ole Miss offense will be the best quarterback and offensive scheme that Fields has played with during his three seasons in college football.

Horatio Fields’ Scheme and Fit With the Rebels

Auburn Tigers wide receiver Horatio Fields (5) catches a pass during practice at Woltosz Football Performance Center in Auburn, Ala. on Thursday, Aug. 14, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Fields projects to be the Y wide receiver in the Ole Miss offense, while returning player Deuce Alexander will likely be the X wide receiver after a solid 2025 season with the Rebels.

Fields will see a lot of back-shoulder throws during goal-line situations, as the Rebels and quarterback Trinidad Chambliss figured out this would be a key part of the scheme during their 2025 season run, when the Rebels took down Georgia in the playoffs using these types of throws.

Chambliss excels at getting the ball out very quickly, which will help Ole Miss because Fields is a great short-route runner who can make catches in traffic, something that will be very important if the Rebels want to succeed.

The 2026 Ole Miss offense has a ton of question marks at wide receiver, but many believe that Fields can silence the critics and help Ole Miss return to having an elite offense once again in 2026.

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