Biggest Surprise of Fall Camp is GREAT for the Rebels | Locked On Ole Miss Podcast
Today's Locked On Ole Miss Podcast discusses the biggest surprise of fall camp, and that is the role that TJ Dottery will play on this defense and how Ole Miss and Pete Golding may use him. Everyone is (for good reason) really high on Pooh Paul, but the quarterback of this defense might be trending towards the Clemson Tigers transfer.
That was not all that we have learned in the first part of this fall camp. We learned that the NCAA is just as slow as ever, and Deion Smith, the LSU Tigers transfer, is just waiting to go. We learned that this offensive and defensive line have a real chance to be different to Ole Miss fans. It isn't just Walter Nolen, the Texas A&M Aggies transfer, and Princely Umanmielen, Florida Gators transfer. It's players like Julius Buelow and Nate Kalepo from Washington Huskies that make these units big and deep
In our final segment of the day, we take Insiders' Questions about fall camp and try to talk about what is on the minds of Ole Miss fans. The only way to get a question on the podcast is by being an insider, and you can sign up in the description below.
