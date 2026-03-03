$5 Million Ole Miss Football Quarterback Predicted to Emerge as SEC's Top Weapon

Ole Miss Rebels quarterback Trinidad Chambliss is back in Oxford for the 2026 season after being granted a preliminary injunction following a win in Mississippi court last month.

Judge Robert Whitwell said in his lengthy decision that the NCAA “breached its duty of good faith and acted in bad faith” in denying Chambliss a medical redshirt season for the 2022 season when he was at Ferris State prior to making his decision final.

Chambliss will be one of the top returning players in college football after throwing 3,927 yards and 22 touchdowns in 2025, while adding 520 rushing yards and eight scores, fueling the Rebels' College Football Playoff run.

“God has been so good to me and this team,” said Chambliss last month following a College Football Playoff run. “It’s been a great ride. I wouldn’t want to do it with any other people, whether it’s coaches, players, people in the offices. It’s just been a great ride.

Now, as Chambliss gears up for the 2026 season, CBS Sports has revealed the top quarterbacks in the Southeastern Conference with Ole Miss well-represented with the program's signal-caller back in action.

Chambliss came in at No. 2 behind Texas Longhors signal-caller Arch Manning.

"Chambliss getting another year of eligibility wasn't just a win for Ole Miss; it was a win for college football. Those who didn't pay close attention during the regular season quickly found out during the CFP run what they were missing when his highlight-reel plays nearly carried the Rebels to the national championship game," CBS Sports wrote.

"It's still hard to believe Chambliss was playing at Division II Ferris State just two years ago. Now the intrigue shifts to what comes next without Lane Kiffin orchestrating the offense in Oxford."

Now, all eyes are on the 2026 season with Chambliss looking to lead the Rebels back to the College Football Playoff following a historic campaign in Oxford last fall across his first season with the Ole Miss program.

