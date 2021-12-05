Ole Miss Heading to Sugar Bowl, Rest of Bowl Matchups Coming Sunday

Ole Miss is in a New Year's Six bowl for the sixth time since 2003. Here's where the rest of the country is bowling this season.

Bowl game matchups for 2021-22 are being released throughout the day on Sunday with the College Football Playoff and New Year's Six bowls already set.

No. 8 Ole Miss will be heading to New Orleans to face No. 7 Baylor in the Allstate Sugar Bowl for its sixth New Year's Six bowl appearance since 2003. Since Eli Manning's senior season in Oxford, Ole Miss has been to the Cotton Bowl three times, the Peach Bowl once and now the Sugar Bowl twice.

Here are the rest of the matchups for bowl season.

New Year's Six

Dec. 30

Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl: Michigan State (10-2) vs. Pittsburgh (11-2)

Dec. 31

Capital One Orange Bowl*: Michigan (12-1) vs. Georgia (12-1)

Goodyear Cotton Bowl*: Alabama (12-1) vs. Cincinnati (13-0)

* denotes CFP semifinal game

Jan. 1

PlayStation Fiesta Bowl: Notre Dame (11-1) vs. Oklahoma State (11-2)

Rose Bowl Game: Ohio State (10-2) vs. Utah (10-3)

Allstate Sugar Bowl: Baylor (11-2) vs. Ole Miss (10-2)

Other Bowl Games

Dec. 17

Bahamas Bowl: Middle Tennessee (6-6) vs. Toledo (7-5)

Cure Bowl: Northern Illinois (9-4) vs. Coastal Carolina (10-2)

Dec. 18

RoofClaim.com Boca Raton Bowl: Western Kentucky (8-5) vs. Appalachian State (10-3)

Cricket Celebration Bowl: South Carolina State (6-5) vs. Jackson State (11-1)

New Mexico Bowl: UTEP (7-5) vs. Fresno State (9-3)

Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl: UAB (8-4) vs. BYU (10-2)

Lending Tree Bowl: Eastern Michigan (7-5) vs. Liberty (7-5)

Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl: Utah State (10-3) vs. Oregon State (7-5)

R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl: Louisiana (12-1) vs. Marshall (7-5)

Dec. 20

Myrtle Beach Bowl: Old Dominion (6-6) vs. Tulsa (6-6)

Dec. 21

Famous Idaho Potato Bowl: Kent State (7-6) vs. Wyoming (6-6)

Tropical Smoothie Cafe Frisco Bowl: UTSA (12-1) vs. San Diego State (11-2)

Dec. 22

Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl: Army (8-3) vs. TBD

Dec. 23

Frisco Football Classic: North Texas (6-6) vs. Miami (OH) (6-6)

Union Home Mortgage Gasparilla Bowl: Florida (6-6) vs. UCF (8-4)

Dec. 24

EasyPost Hawai'i Bowl: Memphis (6-6) vs. Hawai'i (6-7)

Dec. 25

Camellia Bowl: Georgia State (7-5) vs. Ball State (6-6)

Dec. 27

Quick Lane Bowl: Western Michigan (7-5) vs. Nevada (8-4)

Military Bowl presented by Peraton: Boston College (6-6) vs. East Carolina (7-5)

Dec. 28

TicketSmarter Birmingham Bowl: Houston (11-2) vs. Auburn (6-6)

SERVPRO First Responder Bowl: Air Force (9-3) vs. Louisville (6-6)

AutoZone Liberty Bowl: Texas Tech (6-6) vs. Mississippi State (7-5)

San Diego County Credit Union Holiday Bowl: UCLA (8-4) vs. NC State (9-3)

Guaranteed Rate Bowl: West Virginia (6-6) vs. Minnesota (8-4)

Dec. 29

Wasabi Fenway Bowl: SMU (8-4) vs. Virginia (6-6)

New Era Pinstripe Bowl: Virginia Tech (6-6) vs. Maryland (6-6)

Cheez-It Bowl: Clemson (9-3) vs. Iowa State (7-5)

Valero Alamo Bowl: Oregon (10-3) vs. Oklahoma (10-2)

Dec. 30

Duke's Mayo Bowl: South Carolina (6-6) vs. North Carolina (6-6)

TransPerfect Music City Bowl: Tennessee (7-5) vs. Purdue (8-4)

SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl: Wisconsin (8-4) vs. Arizona State (8-4)

Dec. 31

TaxSlayer Gator Bowl: Texas A&M (8-4) vs. Wake Forest (10-3)

Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl: Washington State (7-5) vs. Miami (7-5)

Barstool Sports Arizona Bowl: Central Michigan (8-4) vs. Boise State (7-5)

Jan. 1

Outback Bowl: Arkansas (8-4) vs. Penn State (7-5)

Vrbo Citrus Bowl: Iowa (10-3) vs. Kentucky (9-3)

Jan. 4

Texas Bowl: Kansas State (7-5) vs. LSU (6-6)

