Bowl Projection Tracker: Where Will the Rebels Spend the Postseason?

OXFORD, Miss. -- The Ole Miss Rebels finished their 2022 regular season with a record of 8-4, dropping the final three games on their schedule, and their bowl placement will be affected as a result.

Now that the regular season has concluded in Oxford, where will the Rebels travel for their bowl game destination? Projections for bowl season will continue to evolve over the coming week, and the announcement of bowl placements will come on Dec. 4.

Check back here regularly for updates on where writers believe Ole Miss will spend its bowl season throughout the week.

NOV. 28 UPDATE

CBS Sports released its updated bowl projections on Sunday, and it has the Rebels traveling to Nashville to face a Big Ten opponent.

Projection: Dec. 31 -- Music City Bowl (Iowa vs. Ole Miss)

