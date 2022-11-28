Skip to main content

Bowl Projection Tracker: Where Will the Rebels Spend the Postseason?

Now that the regular season has concluded, it's time to see where Ole Miss will go bowling this postseason.

OXFORD, Miss. -- The Ole Miss Rebels finished their 2022 regular season with a record of 8-4, dropping the final three games on their schedule, and their bowl placement will be affected as a result.

Now that the regular season has concluded in Oxford, where will the Rebels travel for their bowl game destination? Projections for bowl season will continue to evolve over the coming week, and the announcement of bowl placements will come on Dec. 4.

Check back here regularly for updates on where writers believe Ole Miss will spend its bowl season throughout the week.

NOV. 28 UPDATE

CBS Sports released its updated bowl projections on Sunday, and it has the Rebels traveling to Nashville to face a Big Ten opponent.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Projection: Dec. 31 -- Music City Bowl (Iowa vs. Ole Miss)

You can follow John Macon on Twitter at @JMakeGillespie.

Hey Rebel Fans! Want to see the Ole Miss in action? Get your Ole Miss game tickets from SI Tickets here!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Rebels? Click Here.

Follow The Grove Report On Facebook and Twitter.

Want even more Ole Miss Rebels News? Check out the SI.com team page here.

USATSI_19499253
Football

Bowl Projection Tracker: Where Will the Rebels Spend the Postseason?

By John Macon Gillespie
USATSI_19514874
Football

Ole Miss Basketball Suffers First Loss of Season vs. Oklahoma

By John Macon Gillespie
Kentrel Bullock
Football

Ole Miss Running Back Kentrel Bullock Entering NCAA Transfer Portal

By Ben King
Nick Broeker
Football

Ole Miss Offensive Lineman Nick Broeker Accepts 2023 Reese’s Senior Bowl Invite

By Adam Rapier
5MVTJXTQNFCOPNXWP6L5JL3N3U
Football

Lane Kiffin Staying at Ole Miss; What's Next for the Rebels?

By John Macon Gillespie
EF633A9B-B188-4F75-8E09-A51330A5A96F
Football

BREAKING: Lane Kiffin To Sign Contract Extension With Ole Miss, Per Report

By John Macon Gillespie
5MVTJXTQNFCOPNXWP6L5JL3N3U
Football

Ole Miss Coach Lane Kiffin Reiterates Desire to Stay With Rebels

By The Grove Report Staff
USATSI_19068275
Football

Report: Auburn Targeting Former Ole Miss Coach Following Lane Kiffin's Comment

By Cole Thompson