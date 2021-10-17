Braylon Sanders Out For Remainder Of Game vs. Tennessee

The Ole Miss wide receiver left the game with an injury in the first quarter.

Following Ole Miss' first possession against Tennessee, wide receiver Braylon Sanders is questionable to return with a lower body injury.

Sanders almost hauled in a one-handed catch in the end zone on a Matt Corral early in the first quarter, but he was unable to secure it. The Rebels later scored on a Snoop Conner rush from a yard out.

READ MORE: Live Updates: No. 13 Ole Miss Rebels vs. Tennessee Volunteers

Sanders is the Rebels' second-leading receiver so far this season with 292 receiving yards and three touchdowns. Stay tuned to TheGroveReport.com for updates on Sanders as well as coverage from the Rebels and Volunteers in Knoxville.

HALFTIME UPDATE:

Lane Kiffin stated at halftime on SEC Network that Sanders is out for the remainder of the game due to his injury. Ole Miss leads 24-12 at the intermission.

