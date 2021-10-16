Lane Kiffin Welcomed To Neyland Stadium Goes As Expected

The Ole Miss Rebels are looking for their second-straight conference win this week agains the Tennessee Volunteers. Follow along with live updates from The Grove Report staff here.

Coming off of a wild finish in Oxford against Arkansas last weekend, the Ole Miss Rebels turn their attention to yet another talented opponent from the SEC, the Tennessee Volunteers

The Volunteers, led by first-year head coach Josh Heupel, field one of the nation's top offensive attacks in 2021, which is nearly identical to the Rebels attack.

Saturday will mark the first meeting since 2014 between and the 65th meeting all-time between Ole Miss and Tennessee, with the Volunteers holding a 44-19-1 series lead

It will also be the first matchup in Knoxville since the 2010 season. The Rebels last win in Knoxville came in 1983, when the Rebels edged the Volunteers 13-10

Can the Rebels continue their winning ways in Knoxville?

Be sure to stick with The Grove Report throughout the game for the latest updates in scores, injuries, and big plays.

PREGAME

The Rebels arrived at Neyland Stadium on Saturday to the greeting of a hostile Volunteers crowd, that vividly remembers the Lane Kiffin era in Knoxville 12 seasons ago.

And to no one's surprise, the Volunteer crowd welcomed Kiffin to a smattering of jeers and boos as he walked onto the field for pregame warms ups.

Already thought to be a highly connected and high-scoring affair, the Rebels will have their work ahead of them, as Tennessee looks to have some good news on injury front, with star running back Tiyon Evans set to take the field despite previous reports of him being sidelined with an injury.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Rebels? Click Here.

Follow The Grove Report On Facebook and Twitter.