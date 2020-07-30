The Southeastern Conference is playing football. And they're only going to be playing within their realm.

As first reported by Sports Illustrated's Ross Dellenger, the SEC presidents approved a plan on Thursday afternoon to move forward with a 10-game, conference-only football schedule. Athletic directors from across the conference approved such a plan on Wednesday, passing it to the Presidents.

According to this plan, football is set to kick off Week 1 on Sept. 26 and the SEC Championship game will be Dec. 19. The SEC has since confirmed this news.

‪“This new plan for a football schedule is consistent with the educational goals of our universities to allow for the safe and orderly return to campus of their student populations and to provide a healthy learning environment during these unique circumstances presented by the COVID-19 virus," said SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey. "This new schedule supports the safety measures that are being taken by each of our institutions to ensure the health of our campus communities.

"After careful consideration of the public health indicators in our region and following advice of our medical advisors, we have determined that this is the best course of action to prepare for a safe and healthy return to competition for SEC student-athletes, coaches and others associated with our sports programs.”

By this plan, all Ole Miss non-conference games have been cancelled, including the prior season opener against Baylor on Sept. 6. Originally, the Rebels had three games scheduled before the new Week 1 date, including their SEC opener against Auburn on Sept. 19.

For now, particulars such as when that Auburn game will be moved to and what the other two SEC teams the Rebels will play are to be determined. However, as we wrote about at The Grove Report earlier today, there's already a pretty good idea of who the 10 SEC opponents Ole Miss will play are.

"We believe these schedule adjustments offer the best opportunity to complete a full season by giving us the ability to adapt to the fluid nature of the virus and the flexibility to adjust schedules as necessary if disruptions occur," Sankey said. "It is regrettable that some of our traditional non-conference rivalries cannot take place in 2020 under this plan, but these are unique, and hopefully temporary, circumstances that call for unconventional measures."

