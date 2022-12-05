Skip to main content

Can Ole Miss Build Momentum vs. Familiar Foe in 2022 Texas Bowl?

Rebel fans may be somewhat underwhelmed by their bowl matchup, but this game provides a key opportunity for Lane Kiffin's squad.

If you're a fan of the Ole Miss Rebels and were hoping for a unique bowl game matchup, Saturday's announcement wasn't for you.

The Rebels will be participating in the TaxAct Texas Bowl in Houston on Dec. 28, and while that in itself isn't a problem, Ole Miss will be facing a very familiar opponent in the Texas Tech Red Raiders during bowl season. This will mark the sixth time since 1998 that Ole Miss and Texas Tech have played, most recently coming in 2017 when the Rebels topped the Red Raiders, also in Houston.

Ole Miss holds the advantage in the all-time series against Texas Tech 4-2 with the first meeting coming in 1986, a game that the Rebels won 20-17. The Rebels lost back-to-back games to Texas Tech in 2002-03 when Eli Manning was the quarterback in Oxford, but since then, Ole Miss has won a Cotton Bowl over the Red Raiders and the aforementioned season opener in Houston in 2017.

On the bright side for Ole Miss fans, you get a bowl destination that you haven't had in a long time. On the downside, you're facing a team that you have faced frequently in recent memory. For many fans entering the bowl slate each season, they look forward to an unfamiliar opponent to conclude the schedule. That won't be the case for Ole Miss in 2022.

Still, this is an important bowl game for Lane Kiffin and the Rebels. After losing its final three games of the regular season amidst rumors surrounding Kiffin's future in Oxford, this game serves as an opportunity to reestablish some momentum heading into the offseason.

For the Rebels to take the next step in 2023, that could be key.

