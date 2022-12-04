Skip to main content

Ole Miss To Face Texas Tech in TaxAct Texas Bowl

The Ole Miss Rebels will finish their season playing in the TaxAct Texas Bowl versus the Texas Tech Red Raiders.
OXFORD, Miss. -- The Ole Miss Rebels finished the 2022 regular season with a disappointing 8-4 record, despite starting the year 7-0. The Rebels had New Year's Six aspirations but after losing their last three games those bowl projections cooled off, with many experts picking Ole Miss to play in either the ReliaQuest Bowl or Music City Bowl.

Bowl season is finally upon us now that Selection Sunday has come and gone and the 2022 bowl schedule is officially set. Ole Miss will finish its season battling the Texas Tech Red Raiders in the TaxAct Texas Bowl on Wednesday, Dec. 28 at 8 p.m. CT. The matchup will be held in NRG Stadium in Houston.

Texas Tech finished its 2022 campaign with a 7-5 record, good enough for a fourth-place finish in the Big 12. The Red Raiders are currently -0.5 favorites to beat the Rebels.

Texas Tech made it to the Texas Bowl behind three quarterbacks who have each thrown for at least 1,000 yards this fall. Quarterbacks Donovan Smith, Beheren Morton, and Tyler Shough combined for 3,684 passing yards, 25 passing touchdowns, and 17 interceptions in 12 games.

