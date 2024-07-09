Can Ole Miss' Versatility Make It a Title Contender in 2024?
Lane Kiffin is known for his offensive prowess, but it's the versatility of his Ole Miss Rebels roster that is turning heads in the 2024 preseason.
Ole Miss returns a veteran quarterback in Jaxson Dart, has shown an ability to rely on the run, and has a new-and-improved defense thanks to the transfer portal. Recently, J.D. PicKell discussed some of the most versatile teams in college football on an edition of "The Hard Count," and the Rebels were the first team on his list.
In short, the embarrassment of offensive weapons is a big reason why PicKell and others are believers in this Ole Miss team.
“Ole Miss, I like them to win any style of game,” PicKell said. “They bring back 80 percent production from last year’s squad. Offensively, they scored 31 points a game. Most importantly, your quarterback, Jaxson Dart, I think he’s going to have a massive year, taking yet another step in this RPO scheme.
"You bring back Tre Harris and went out and got Juice Wells, one of the best receivers from a couple of years ago over there from South Carolina. He’s going to be a dog for you.”
PicKell believes that Ole Miss can win both pass-heavy and rush-heavy games in 2024, even after the departure of Quinshon Judkins from the running back position. He noted that last season saw the Rebels become a "run-first" team in many aspects, but their newfound strength on defense could be just as important (if not more important) than what's on offense.
"I think Ole Miss has that in their bag this year, especially with what they bring back offensively," PicKell said. "Defensively is the big part for Ole Miss. This defense goes into their second season under Coach Golding.
"Suntarine Perkins, he's a freakshow linebacker for you. You've got Ivey; he's a beast for you. Princely Umanmielen and Walter Nolen, adding them via the portal on the defensive line gives them more of a puncher's chance, in my mind, to match up with those teams in a rock-fight kind of game."
Last season, the Rebels did not shy away from winning high-scoring games (LSU, Penn State, Georgia Tech) and some lower-scoring performances (Mississippi State, Arkansas, Auburn). If this year's roster is even better than a season ago, it stands to reason that Ole Miss could be just as versatile in its play style in 2024.
The Rebels will open their season at home against the FCS Furman Paladins on Aug. 31.