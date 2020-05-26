The Grove Report
Chad Kelly Receiving High Praise from Colts Head Coach Frank Reich

Nate Gabler

The Indianapolis Colts signed 38-year-old Philip Rivers this offseason to a one-year deal. They drafted Jacob Eason out of Washington. Still on the roster is last year's starting quarterback, Jacoby Brissett. 

Does this mean former Ole Miss star Chad Kelly really has no chance in Indianapolis long term? Their head coach certainly does not believe that.  

“I cannot tell you how happy we are with Chad,” said Colts head coach Frank Reich on the Rich Eisen Show. “He’s progressed a lot as a quarterback. He really works hard at it.

"He knows how to fight. He’s a good teammate. He has worked with Phil Simms. He’s really worked hard at his craft and continuing to improve. We’ll have four (quarterbacks) in camp. It’s going to be really competitive. We like that.”

Kelly, who was drafted as 'Mr. Irrelevant' (the final pick in the seventh round) out of Ole Miss in 2017 by the Denver Broncos, will be entering his second season with the Colts. 

After beating out Paxton Lynch in Denver for the backup job in 2018, Kelly was later cut by the Broncos following his arrest for suspicion of first-degree criminal trespassing. He would later plead guilty to misdemeanor second-degree trespassing on the issue. 

The string of off-field issues lead to his short stint in Denver. However, according to his newest team, those issues seem to be behind Kelly. 

“Everybody knows Chad has had one or two issues off the field that put him on the outside,” Reich said. “Jim called me up and said, ‘Hey Frank, he just needs a chance.” We talked through (in the Colts’ front office). We brought Chad in and Chris Ballard and I sat him down and said, ‘Hey, this is it. You’ve got to do right on and off the field.’

“(Now), Chad Kelly off the field has been as good as anybody I’ve been around. He’s been a 10 out of 10, off the field as well as on the field. I’m excited for him.”

The former Sugar Bowl MVP and First-team All-SEC quarterback is yet to see a meaningful snap in NFL regular season action. He's appeared in one single game, doing nothing but taking a knee in a week six game for the Broncos in 2018. 

With four quarterbacks on the roster entering camp, it may be an uphill battle for Kelly entering 2020. But at least it seems like his head coach has his back. 

For more on Rebels in the NFL, see our latest story on A.J. Brown's 2020 offseason by clicking here.

