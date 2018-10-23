Broncos backup quarterback Chad Kelly was arrested on Tuesday after being charged with first-degree criminal trespassing, the Englewood Police Department said in a press release.

According to the release, Englewood police officers were called to the scene at 1:17 a.m. after a man, later identified as Kelly, was spotted standing outside of a residence on South Lincoln Street. Kelly reportedly entered the residence before being chased out by an occupant.

Police found Kelly inside of a black car near the Gothic Theatre and sent him to Arapahoe County Jail.

Kelly was selected with the final pick of the 2017 draft, which dubbed him "Mr. Irrelevant." On Sunday, Kelly was cheered by fans after the second-year quarterback briefly entered the game for Denver in place of a struggling Case Keenum, who was being checked for a concussion.

The Broncos have not commented on the incident. The investigation is still ongoing.