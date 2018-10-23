Broncos Backup QB Chad Kelly Arrested For First-Degree Criminal Trespassing Charges

Chad Kelly was arrested on Tuesday after Englewood police responded to a call for trespassing.

By Alaa Abdeldaiem
October 23, 2018

Broncos backup quarterback Chad Kelly was arrested on Tuesday after being charged with first-degree criminal trespassing, the Englewood Police Department said in a press release.

According to the release, Englewood police officers were called to the scene at 1:17 a.m. after a man, later identified as Kelly, was spotted standing outside of a residence on South Lincoln Street. Kelly reportedly entered the residence before being chased out by an occupant.

Police found Kelly inside of a black car near the Gothic Theatre and sent him to Arapahoe County Jail.

Kelly was selected with the final pick of the 2017 draft, which dubbed him "Mr. Irrelevant." On Sunday, Kelly was cheered by fans after the second-year quarterback briefly entered the game for Denver in place of a struggling Case Keenum, who was being checked for a concussion.

The Broncos have not commented on the incident. The investigation is still ongoing.

You May Like

More NFL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address
.
View Profile
Full Scoreboard
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
OUT
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
IN
Eagle (-2)
Birdie (-1)
Bogey (+1)
Double Bogey (+2)