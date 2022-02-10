Skip to main content

Chris Kiffin Departing Ole Miss for NFL Return, Per Report

After joining the Rebels' staff last month, Lane Kiffin's brother is heading back to the NFL, according to reports from ESPN.

The Ole Miss coaching carousel is continuing to move as Chris Kiffin, brother of head coach Lane Kiffin, is reportedly returning to the NFL.

Chris Kiffin joined the Rebels' staff as co-defensive coordinator last month after a stint in the NFL, but according to Chris Low of ESPN, Chris is heading back to the league before coaching a game in Oxford in 2022.

Kiffin joined the Rebels after a stint with the Cleveland Browns that stretched from 2020 as their defensive line coach. Kiffin was cited in Ole Miss' Notice of Allegations from the NCAA back in Hugh Freeze's tenure and was not allowed to recruit off-campus for a period of time as a result. He left Oxford in 2016 to join his brother Lane Kiffin's staff at FAU.

Kiffin was originally expected to serve with Chris Partridge as Ole Miss' co-defensive coordinator after D.J. Durkin departed for Texas A&M following a 2021 campaign that saw the Rebels win 10 regular season games for the first time in program history. As Ole Miss has largely filled its needs on its coaching staff and acquired pieces in the transfer portal, it appears that the cycle continues to spin in Oxford with Kiffin's departure.

This news broke late Thursday morning, and the Rebels are now likely looking for a replacement for their head coach's brother. Check back with The Grove Report for updates as this story unfolds.

