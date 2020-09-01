SI.com
Class of 2022 Contact Rolling Out For Ole Miss, Lane Kiffin

Nate Gabler

This morning at 12:01 a.m. began the official recruiting period for the Ole Miss Class of 2022.

Starting in September, football, baseball, softball and women's basketball can start reaching out with official recruiting materials, general and electronic correspondence to both athletes and parents of athletes entering their junior year of high school – the class of 2022. 

Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss staff were up late into the night, getting in official contact of for the first time with some of their top targets for the 2022 class. 

Below you can see some of that correspondence on social media between Kiffin, his Ole Miss staff and some future Rebs:

