Surprise! Ole Miss Basketball has the No. 1  Recruiting Class in the SEC

Kermit Davis and Co. are very sneakily putting together what could be the best backcourt in the entire Southeastern Conference.

In the Class of 2019, Davis' first year at Ole Miss, he signed four-star guard Austin Crowley. In the Class of 2020, he landed four-star guard Matthew Murrell, the highest rated recruit in program history.

On Thursday, Ole Miss landed a commitment from four-star shooting guard James White, the second four star commitment of the 2021 class.

White joins Jackson, Miss. product Daeshun Ruffin, another four-star and the No. 4 rated point guard in the class according to 247Sports. Additionally the 2021 class contains a commitment from three-star shooting guard Grant Slatten out of Tennessee.

All put together, the Rebels have the No. 1 recruiting class the SEC according to all recruiting databases. Rivals has Ole Miss rated as the nation's No. 14 overall class right now, just two spots behind traditional powerhouse Kansas.

Kermit Davis must be feeling himself. His ability to recruit with the best in the SEC at the guard position can't be questioned right now. The only real question is whether Ole Miss will be able to put together enough in the post for it to matter.

The 2021 team, in which Crowley and Murrell should play big roles, will be bolstered with numerous transfers, particularly to fill out those forward minutes.

Romello White comes to Ole Miss as a grad transfer from Arizona State, where he averaged 10.2 points and 8.8 rebounds per game last season in the Pac-12. He'll join last year's transfer big Khadim Sy, who should make a year two leap in the Rebel uniform, in the post.

Another transfer who should play big minutes right away is grand transfer wing Dimencio Vaughn from Rider. Last season at Rider, Vaughn averaged 14.8 points and 6.6 rebounds per game, shooting 39.3-percent from three in the process.

It took some time for Davis to find his kind of players out of high school in the recruiting game to fill needed minutes. It's also hard to rely on freshman right away in the SEC. That's why he had to bolster so much with transfers from the start.

Now, Davis is landing his guys in the recruiting side out of high school and it's looking impressive.

Sure, it's early to be calling the Rebels the top class in 2021. Signing day is still quite a ways away. But it's an impressive class regardless considering Davis' first two classes at Ole Miss ranked No. 10 and No. 12 in the conference.

