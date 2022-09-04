COLUMN: What to Make of Ole Miss Quarterback Competition After Week 1

OXFORD, Miss. -- The plan entering the beginning of the season for the Ole Miss Rebels was to start Jaxson Dart at quarterback in Week 1 and Luke Altmyer in Week 2. That plan still stands following Ole Miss' 28-10 win over the Troy Trojans on Saturday.

Dart started against the Trojans on Saturday, going 18-for-27 through the air for 154 yards, one touchdown and one interception. His performance in the first half was pedestrian, throwing for 65 yards and no scores, but Lane Kiffin wanted to work on his team's passing in the second half, leading to some good and bad moments from his sophomore quarterback.

During the second half, Dart found Michael Trigg down the sideline on a perfectly-placed touch pass, and he also found Malik Heath for his first touchdown pass as a Rebel. Later in the game, Dart made an ill-advised throw into the end zone after a Troy turnover that resulted in the Trojans getting the ball back.

Such is the case with young quarterbacks. If you'll remember, Matt Corral's early time at Ole Miss wasn't filled with perfect passes and decisions, and he went on to have one of the strongest careers in a Rebel uniform under center.

I'm not saying that Jaxson Dart is the next Matt Corral; that would be foolish. But I also know that regardless of who wins the Rebels' quarterbacking job, there will be growing pains.

Luke Altmyer didn't get a lot of playing time on Saturday, but he will get his opportunity to shine against the Central Arkansas Bears next week. Dart will likely see the field as well, so this competition has yet to be settled.

That may not be a bad thing. Lane Kiffin has time to make a decision at that position before the Kentucky Wildcats roll into town to open conference play in October. It's better to feel things out than rush into a wrong decision.

Even so, the clock is ticking, and these two sophomores still have some proving to do before they win the starting job.

