No. 21 Ole Miss Ground Game Makes Quick Work of Troy in Season Debut

The Rebels' rushing attack didn't meet much resistance on Saturday.

OXFORD, Miss. -- The Ole Miss Rebels worked their way to a 28-10 season-opening win over the Troy Trojans on Saturday, thanks in large part to an efficient ground game.

Zach Evans led the Rebels with over 100 yards on the ground, and Ulysses Bentley IV, Quinshon Judkins and Jonathan Mingo found the end zone in the rushing department as well. Scores from Bentley and Judkins marked their first in a Rebel uniform, and it also served as the first of Judkins' collegiate career. 

Jaxson Dart drew the start at quarterback for the Rebels, and while he was largely-efficient, his numbers were pedestrian in comparison to the run game. Dart was 10-for-15 for 65 yards at the end of the first half.

The second half saw the good and bad that comes with a young quarterback. Dart threw his first touchdown pass as a Rebel, but he also threw an interception later in the third quarter in the end zone. 

At the intermission, Ole Miss led Troy 21-3 thanks to a drive by the Trojans that ended with a field goal as time expired in the second quarter. The Rebels found the end zone in the third quarter on the aforementioned Dart pass to Malik Heath, and the offense became sloppy after halftime, committing three turnovers. 

Luke Altmyer entered the game in the fourth quarter for the Rebels, leading a scoreless possession.

With the win, the Rebels have started the season 1-0, and they will play host to Central Arkansas next week. Kickoff is set for 6 p.m. on SEC Network+ and ESPN+. 

