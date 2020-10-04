Confirmed: This Ole Miss Offense Can Play With Anyone

Ole Miss starting quarterback Matt Corral was in the locker room for six or seven minutes in the 4th quarter.

Head coach Lane Kiffin said he was in there getting a shot for pain, after taking a tough hit late in the second half. Matt said he was just going to the bathroom.

Regardless, it's the epitome of this Ole Miss offense – whatever they're doing, right now everything is clicking.

"To be down like that and to come back and go to overtime, it was a crazy game. It was great for our guys to battle back," Kiffin said. "At the end of the day, you just have to score more than they do."

It wasn't a perfect day today for Ole Miss.

They messed up 4th downs in the redzone. The rushing game was far from efficient on offense. On defense, they allowed over 400 rushing yards on aggregate.

When the day came to a close, it was Ole Miss capitalizing on a missed Kentucky extra point. It was Matt Corral and Kiffin's new team picking up their first win under a new regime. In aggregate it's special

"It means a lot. Coming off of last week, we had to get that bad tase out of our mouth. First win with a new coach, we wouldn't have it any other way with a close game like that," Corral said. "It's a great feeling, but at the same time we have to get to work. We have a great team coming up."

That four and one was almost detrimental.

A flip to Jerrion Ealy on the speed option was met at the edge. It wasn't even close.

At the time, Ole Miss trailed by seven and had just turned it over inside the two with under two minutes to play in the third quarter. But for a weird, strange reason, this team seemed to play better on Saturday with their backs against the wall.

"I feel like they actually played better when they were behind," Kiffin said. "We started fast and we hit a lull when we were tied or behind... I thought (Matt) played better today than last week. Last week, guys were wide open. He had to make a lot of tough plays today against the rush, and we weren't protecting him well."

Kentucky held a top ten Auburn team under 30 points. Ole Miss, granted overtime, hung 42. The Rebs got bailed out at times, but they smoked at others.

Where will this team go? That's a question for another day. But this Ole Miss offense is here to stay.