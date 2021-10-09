Corral Stamps Revenge Game Against Arkansas With Poise, Grit

The moment Ole Miss turned the page to Arkansas, it's likely safe to assume thoughts of the 2020 affair between each program came to mind.

Especially for Matt Corral.

The Rebel leader cites that game for many reasons, from being the catalyst for the turn around seen from the Rebels late in 2020 through the first month or so of the 2021 season, to the belief and trust in Lane Kiffin as his head coach.

Corral threw six interceptions and Kiffin stuck with his quarterback anyway.

On Saturday, the game plan was quite different, though it wasn't without fireworks from No. 2 with his arm. The last two that set up touchdowns in particular, with the game on the line, won't soon be forgotten in the wild 52-51 win.

The first was a display of pure talent, along with some timing, in heaving the ball more than 60 yards through the air to Braylon Sanders. On the next one, a perfectly executed look off of the field safety, combined with a sharp stop-and-go route by Sanders, made for an easier pitch and catch on the 68-yard score.

Corral would finish his passing day 14 of 21 for 287 yards, two touchdowns and without an interception.

Normally that tangible revenge would be the story for the quarterback's evolution and ability to learn from mistakes. But the passing game was the footnote for both Corral and Ole Miss on Saturday.

The Rebels needed every bit of the 324 yards on the ground they carved up on Arkansas, which bullied for 350 of their own to combine for the most by a pair of programs at the FBS level this season. Running backs Snoop Conner and Henry Parrish each hit the 100-yard mark.

Corral also did his part on the ground, especially in the first half, making sound decisions and taking plenty of punishment on the tail-end of multiple runs. Often aware of those attempting to slow him down, he could duck out of the way at the final moment. Several hits were in the neighborhood of targeting, but the leading Rebel didn't waver.

There were no complaints, arms in the air, sulking for a call like in the NBA or international soccer.

Corral just went back to work, setting up defenders for the cut back, absorbing considerable contact and even running through others.

The junior wound up with 94 yards and two scores on 15 carries, good for a 6.3 clip in a game that was truly back and forth. A four-touchdown game to get back into the thick of the Heisman Trophy race. He even outran opposing QB and the expected run-first type in KJ Jefferson, who managed 85 yards on 20 carries.

But more importantly for the folks wearing powder blue than the comparison game or any hardware, was the game to leave no doubt about the sacrifice one is willing to make to have a memorable season.

Kiffin and Jeff Lebby slowed down the chances for Corral to keep after the break, but one more how-big-is-he run had to go down just as crunch time began.

Just prior, Kiffin made it clear where he stood with the QB he stuck with after throwing a half-dozen picks against the Hogs a year prior.

"Unfortunately, this is a drop your ego game for Matt," Kiffin said to the ESPN crew at halftime.

Corral hasn't sported said ego all year long and on Saturday he put on tape the type of run-pass ability that will make defensive coordinators scratch their head a bit more in preparing for the 2021 version of the Ole Miss Rebels.

The show goes back on the road next Saturday night in Knoxville.

