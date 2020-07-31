The Grove Report
Former Rebel Player and Administrator Reed Davis Passes Away at 78

Nate Gabler

OXFORD, Miss. (Ole Miss Athletics) - Curtis Reed Davis, 78, a three-year letterwinner and former athletics administrator for Ole Miss, passed away Tuesday at his home in Oxford.

A native of Morton, Mississippi, and a 1968 Ole Miss graduate, Davis played football for Coach Johnny Vaught's Rebels as an offensive and defensive end from 1961-63. He was a member of two Sugar Bowl teams and a Cotton Bowl team.

Davis helped lead Ole Miss to a 25-1-2 record on the way to two Southeastern Conference titles. The 1962 squad went undefeated at 10-0 and earned a share of the national championship.

After graduating from Ole Miss, Davis passed up an opportunity to continue his football career in the Canadian Football League and worked for a wholesale drug company. He then returned to the Oxford campus to work several years in the University's accounting department and served as director of internal audit. 

He then moved across campus to become Associate Athletics Director for Finance and was in charge of all budgetary matters of the Rebel athletics department. He held that position in athletics for 25 years before retiring in 2003.

In 2001, Davis was honored by the Ole Miss Chapter of the National Football Foundation with its Distinguished American Award, which is presented annually to individuals who have carried the lessons learned on the football field into a life of service to their fellowman.

The funeral service will be Thursday, July 30 at 10 a.m., in the Chapel of Waller Funeral Home. Burial will follow in North Oxford Cemetery. Visitation will be Wednesday from 4 until 6 p.m. at the funeral home.

In addition to his parents, Curtis and Luvillia Davis, he was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Sondra Davis.

Survivors include his daughters, Katrina Davis Cousar and her husband, Jeff, of Oxford, Mississippi, and DeLisa Davis of Oxford, Mississippi; his son, Richie Davis and his wife, Hope, of Hernando, Mississippi; five grandchildren and two great grandchildren.

Memorial contributions in Reed's memory may be made to North Oxford Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, P.O. Box 1700, Oxford, MS, 38655.

